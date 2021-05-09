Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Don’t touch my mask
Our Covid state of emergency is at an end.
Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma is on the mend.
If you see me with a mask,
Don’t even bother to ask,
My health I will continue to defend.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Bordering on Biden
Biden addresses a locked-down station,
Secured from all infiltration.
With the Capitol tight,
Perhaps we just might
Secure the rest of the nation.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Socially distant
Biden’s last speech seemed an anti-vax ad:
All those present were post-vax, but mask clad;
The audience small;
Big gaps between all;
Said vax shots make no difference! How sad.
John Staedke, Tulsa