Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

The second pandemic
Many small firms in the nation
Now face a dire situation:
Short staff and supplies,
Inflation’s uprise,
Equate to lockdown contagion.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Peace breaks out
We finally cut our losses at war,
Remembering those gone on before,
Who risked all every day,
Putting themselves in harm’s way,
To keep foreign terror from our shore.
Les Barrett, Bixby
Code red
This much we know is true:
Medical teams are feeling blue;
Hospital beds are hard to find;
Ambulances are waiting in line.
If you’re vaccinated, thank you
Martha Earls, Tulsa