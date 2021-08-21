Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

The second pandemic

Many small firms in the nation

Now face a dire situation:

Short staff and supplies,

Inflation’s uprise,

Equate to lockdown contagion.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Peace breaks out

We finally cut our losses at war,

Remembering those gone on before,

Who risked all every day,

Putting themselves in harm’s way,

To keep foreign terror from our shore.

Les Barrett, Bixby

Code red

This much we know is true:

Medical teams are feeling blue;

Hospital beds are hard to find;

Ambulances are waiting in line.

If you’re vaccinated, thank you