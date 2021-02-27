 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

hires: Capitol riot

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Supporters of President Donald Trump, including the man in the middle, later identified as Jacob A. Chansley the “QAnon Shaman,” are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

Acquitted

From the start, the chances were small,

Trump’s conviction would be the call.

And as predicted,

Trump was acquitted.

So, why put us through this at all?

John Staedke, Tulsa

Earthly alarm clock

Mother Earth shook me awake —

Not a sound like a big truck would make

But the rattling of panes

And frozen water mains. 

Mom's warning us with an earthquake!

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Lost horizon

Between white supremacy trolls

And QAnon rabbit holes,

The far right

Has lost sight

Of America's democratic goals.

John Krueger, Tulsa

