Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Acquitted

From the start, the chances were small,

Trump’s conviction would be the call.

And as predicted,

Trump was acquitted.

So, why put us through this at all?

John Staedke, Tulsa

Earthly alarm clock

Mother Earth shook me awake —

Not a sound like a big truck would make

But the rattling of panes

And frozen water mains.

Mom's warning us with an earthquake!

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Lost horizon

Between white supremacy trolls

And QAnon rabbit holes,

The far right

Has lost sight

Of America's democratic goals.