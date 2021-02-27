Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Acquitted
From the start, the chances were small,
Trump’s conviction would be the call.
And as predicted,
Trump was acquitted.
So, why put us through this at all?
John Staedke, Tulsa
Earthly alarm clock
Mother Earth shook me awake —
Not a sound like a big truck would make
But the rattling of panes
And frozen water mains.
Mom's warning us with an earthquake!
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Lost horizon
Between white supremacy trolls
And QAnon rabbit holes,
The far right
Has lost sight
Of America's democratic goals.
John Krueger, Tulsa
