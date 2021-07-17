Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

There’s a bear in the web

Biden gave Putin a short “not these” list,

Of U.S. sites, where hacking should desist.

But Russians once more,

A hacking coup scored,

Rousing Joe to shake his weakly clenched fist.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Roll up your sleeve

Wish more Sooners would vax.

It’s a worry. We’ve been so lax.

No time to cheer;

Delta variant is here.

Get the jab, stop COVID in its tracks

Martha Earls, Tulsa

The $pace Ra¢e

The space race is on again

With three of the world’s richest men.

Three more steps for mankind.

Come with us next time!