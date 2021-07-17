Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

There’s a bear in the web
Biden gave Putin a short “not these” list,
Of U.S. sites, where hacking should desist.
But Russians once more,
A hacking coup scored,
Rousing Joe to shake his weakly clenched fist.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Roll up your sleeve
Wish more Sooners would vax.
It’s a worry. We’ve been so lax.
No time to cheer;
Delta variant is here.
Get the jab, stop COVID in its tracks
Martha Earls, Tulsa
The $pace Ra¢e
The space race is on again
With three of the world’s richest men.
Three more steps for mankind.
Come with us next time!
I’ll save up my millions til then.