Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

There’s a bear in the web

Biden gave Putin a short “not these” list,

Of U.S. sites, where hacking should desist.

But Russians once more,

A hacking coup scored,

Rousing Joe to shake his weakly clenched fist.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Roll up your sleeve

Wish more Sooners would vax.

It’s a worry. We’ve been so lax.

No time to cheer;

Delta variant is here.

Get the jab, stop COVID in its tracks

Martha Earls, Tulsa

The $pace Ra¢e

The space race is on again

With three of the world’s richest men.

Three more steps for mankind.

Come with us next time!

I’ll save up my millions til then.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

