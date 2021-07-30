Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Empty seats
What strikes one first ‘bout the Olympic Games,
Are not the athletes competing for fame.
Whatever your view,
Of any venue,
Most seats appear empty! COVID’s to blame.
John Staedke, Tulsa
The verity dance
You thought you saw it, you think you heard
A bizarre new “fact” to be socially stirred.
Doesn’t matter if false
As long as you waltz
Around the truth, which often is blurred.
Les Barrett, Bixby
My staycation
Planned an overseas trip;
Passport expired, what a slip!
Didn’t have a clue
It takes months to renew.
Traveling, I’ll just have to skip.
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Wayne Greene
Editorial Pages Editor
I'm the editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World and a political columnist. A fourth-generation Oklahoman, I previously served as the World’s city editor for 13 years and as a reporter at the state Capitol of four years. Phone: 918-581-8308
