Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Empty seats

What strikes one first ‘bout the Olympic Games,

Are not the athletes competing for fame.

Whatever your view,

Of any venue,

Most seats appear empty! COVID’s to blame.

John Staedke, Tulsa

The verity dance

You thought you saw it, you think you heard

A bizarre new “fact” to be socially stirred.

Doesn’t matter if false

As long as you waltz

Around the truth, which often is blurred.

Les Barrett, Bixby

My staycation

Planned an overseas trip;

Passport expired, what a slip!

Didn’t have a clue

It takes months to renew.

Traveling, I’ll just have to skip.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

