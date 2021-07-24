Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Crime wave
Joe Biden’s scrambling to defuse,
The high-crime stories in the news.
The spiking rates,
In most blue states,
Might disaffect voters so Dems would lose.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Stitt’s stand
Oklahoma has a governor named Stitt.
To the court’s rulings, he won’t commit.
The tribes are here to stay.
They’re not going away.
Fighting with them, he just won’t quit.
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Take a shot
Recent studies have definitely shown
What we should have already known:
99% of COVID victims terminated
Were from the vast unvaccinated.
We can only shake our heads and groan.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
