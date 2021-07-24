 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Crime wave

Joe Biden’s scrambling to defuse,

The high-crime stories in the news.

The spiking rates,

In most blue states,

Might disaffect voters so Dems would lose.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Stitt’s stand

Oklahoma has a governor named Stitt.

To the court’s rulings, he won’t commit.

The tribes are here to stay.

They’re not going away.

Fighting with them, he just won’t quit.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Take a shot

Recent studies have definitely shown

What we should have already known:

99% of COVID victims terminated

Were from the vast unvaccinated.

We can only shake our heads and groan.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

