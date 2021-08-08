Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Olympic moments

Watching athletes at the Olympic games,

It's clear a medal is hard to attain.

We admire their will,

And join in their thrill,

On hearing our national anthem's strains.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Bridge out

Failing infrastructure won’t go away.

It will only get worse day by day.

But come what may,

The Republicans won’t sway,

Just so Joe doesn’t get his way.

W.O. Parent, Coweta

Take your shot

If you're unvaccinated, you're not alone.

Help us get out of the red zone.

Don't get caught

Without the shot.

Could save your life, stats have shown