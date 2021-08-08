Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Olympic moments
Watching athletes at the Olympic games,
It's clear a medal is hard to attain.
We admire their will,
And join in their thrill,
On hearing our national anthem's strains.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Bridge out
Failing infrastructure won’t go away.
It will only get worse day by day.
But come what may,
The Republicans won’t sway,
Just so Joe doesn’t get his way.
W.O. Parent, Coweta
Take your shot
If you're unvaccinated, you're not alone.
Help us get out of the red zone.
Don't get caught
Without the shot.
Could save your life, stats have shown
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Featured video: