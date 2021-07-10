Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

No ordinary Joe
He calls our President “Joe,”
Disrespectfully, he must know,
That Biden is President
And the White House resident,
But Lankford still loves the Trump Show.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Olympic politics
Why would we want an athlete to go,
As a U.S. rep to Tokyo,
Who our flag disrespects,
And our anthem rejects?
It’s not the place for a political show.
John Staedke, Tulsa
E.T., phone home
The Pentagon says there might be UFOs
From where or whom, nobody knows.
Not a jet or a plane.
It's hard to explain.
Those sneaky aliens won't disclose
Martha Earls, Tulsa