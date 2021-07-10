 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

UFO (copy)
File

No ordinary Joe

He calls our President “Joe,”

Disrespectfully, he must know,

That Biden is President

And the White House resident,

But Lankford still loves the Trump Show.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

Olympic politics

Why would we want an athlete to go,

As a U.S. rep to Tokyo,

Who our flag disrespects,

And our anthem rejects?

It’s not the place for a political show.

John Staedke, Tulsa

E.T., phone home

The Pentagon says there might be UFOs

From where or whom, nobody knows.

Not a jet or a plane.

It's hard to explain.

Those sneaky aliens won't disclose

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World editorial, "Factions threaten state GOP"

 

