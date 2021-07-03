Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Yes. No. Maybe.

Biden’s shown he’s open to double-cross,

Handing a bi-partisan team a loss.

He first told them he’d seal,

Their infrastructure deal,

Then said they must first pass all they had tossed.

John Staedke, Tulsa

America the beautiful

All those colorful fireworks in the sky!

All those beautiful flags hung out to fly!

That feeling inside

Is our heart filled with pride.

It's enough to make a grown man cry.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Justice for jocks

The Supreme Court had something to say.

For college athletics, it was a great day!

Women and men

got a big win.