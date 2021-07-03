Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Yes. No. Maybe.
Biden’s shown he’s open to double-cross,
Handing a bi-partisan team a loss.
He first told them he’d seal,
Their infrastructure deal,
Then said they must first pass all they had tossed.
John Staedke, Tulsa
America the beautiful
All those colorful fireworks in the sky!
All those beautiful flags hung out to fly!
That feeling inside
Is our heart filled with pride.
It's enough to make a grown man cry.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Justice for jocks
The Supreme Court had something to say.
For college athletics, it was a great day!
Women and men
got a big win.
Change is coming to the NCAA.