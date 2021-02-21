 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak AP Poll

In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, people stand near a sign as they wait in line to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably wonâ€™t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. 

 Ted S. Warren, AP File Photo

Such a waste

Hydroxychloroquine and "no show" PPE

A multimillion dollar spending spree;

What can we say?

Who's gonna pay?

Gosh...it's taxpayers: you and me.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Dark times

The lights went out in D.C.

As Lady Justice took a knee.

We must take the position

There’ll be no sedition,

For future elections to remain free.

Les Barrett-Bixby

Shot in the dark

That vaccines exist may be sublime,

But if you want one, best get in line.

Scheduling glitches,

And supply hitches,

May cause your quest to take more time.

John Staedke, Tulsa

