Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Such a waste
Hydroxychloroquine and "no show" PPE
A multimillion dollar spending spree;
What can we say?
Who's gonna pay?
Gosh...it's taxpayers: you and me.
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Dark times
The lights went out in D.C.
As Lady Justice took a knee.
We must take the position
There’ll be no sedition,
For future elections to remain free.
Les Barrett-Bixby
Shot in the dark
That vaccines exist may be sublime,
But if you want one, best get in line.
Scheduling glitches,
And supply hitches,
May cause your quest to take more time.
John Staedke, Tulsa
