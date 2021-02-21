Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Such a waste

Hydroxychloroquine and "no show" PPE

A multimillion dollar spending spree;

What can we say?

Who's gonna pay?

Gosh...it's taxpayers: you and me.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Dark times

The lights went out in D.C.

As Lady Justice took a knee.

We must take the position

There’ll be no sedition,

For future elections to remain free.

Les Barrett-Bixby

Shot in the dark

That vaccines exist may be sublime,

But if you want one, best get in line.

Scheduling glitches,

And supply hitches,

May cause your quest to take more time.