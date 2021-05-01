Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Let the sun shine in

We lifted the gathering ban.

I can see and hear you clear, man.

Uncover your face,

And go anyplace,

Without getting a masker’s tan.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Oil’s local lament

Green country, named for its fields, shrubs and trees,

Relies on the fossil fuel industries.

If Climate Change Joe,

Makes carbon no-go,

Our economy will be on its knees.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Kudos Southern Hills

Southern Hills is a golf club of renown.

One of the best clubs in America, hands down.

This year, the Senior PGA,

Next year, the club’s fifth PGA.

It’s great to have major golf back in town.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.