Endorsement: Sen. James Lankford should get another term, but needs to abandon divisiveness

Oklahoma voters are encouraged to give Sen. James Lankford another term in the U.S. Senate, but we make this recommendation with reservation.

When Lankford first entered the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, he came with the fiscal and social conservative bona fides making him attractive to many constituents.

He also brought something more. From the beginning, Lankford made a point to reach out to Democrats and to communities and constituencies that might not always be warm to the entreaties of Republicans.

While holding fast to his conservative principles, Lankford gained a reputation as a voice of reason while the adversarial rhetoric of the Tea Party ramped up. He took up the broken nature of the nation’s immigration system by backing bipartisan, but unsuccessful, reform proposals.

Upon his election to the Senate, Lankford followed the late Tom Coburn’s legacy as the taxpayers’ watchdog and continues that commitment to eliminate wasteful federal spending. He is believed to be the first to speak of the Tulsa Race Massacre on the floor of the Senate when he commemorated its 95th anniversary. He held town halls in north Tulsa and encouraged “Solution Sundays,” a time for people of different races to share a meal.

In 2017, he wrote an op-ed denouncing the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying he was disheartened to see an “Oklahoma 46” flag among the crowd.

With U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe leaving the Senate in January, Lankford will gain the role of Oklahoma’s senior senator and, with that, a great opportunity to continue to do the work for Oklahoma that Inhofe performed for decades.

We make our endorsement in considering Lankford’s early performance as a lawmaker and the influence he could wield should he win reelection. We have endorsed him in his previous campaign.

But we would be remiss if we didn’t point out how his demeanor has changed to embrace more wedge issues.

Lankford has been quick to pose at America’s southern border, lamenting the ease of illegal immigration but offers no new comprehensive immigration reform. That’s making noise to satiate his political base.

He was among those amplifying voices that questioned the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. While Lankford says he recognizes Biden as the elected president and merely wanted time to address “questions” about the election in certain swing states, he only added to the chorus that goaded a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lankford is opposed by Democrat Madison Horn, a cybersecurity professional who is advocating for more education funding, increased health care access, reproductive rights and workforce development.

We believe Lankford could hold an important place in the U.S. Senate, and it is with that potential in mind we make our endorsement. But our hope is that we see the bridge builder of Lankford’s past rather than the incarnation we’ve seen in recent years.

Congress doesn’t need more lawmakers bashing the other side. We need more politicians dedicated to building relationships and finding common ground, and we believe Lankford could be among those leaders.