Endorsement: Melissa Provenzano the best choice for House District 79

Voters in House District 79, which covers a swath of midtown and south Tulsa, would be well-served by giving Melissa Provenzano a third term in the state Legislature.

Seeing how much public education has factored into the 2022 election cycle, Provenzano’s voice is needed in the Legislature right now. Before taking office, she worked as a teacher and an administrator in Tulsa and Bixby public schools.

She’s determined to make sure public education dollars allocated by the state stay in public schools, rather than be siphoned off into a private school voucher scheme. We believe this is a critical issue in Oklahoma, one that could have serious consequences for Tulsa-area schools and rural districts.

Provenzano has a solid legislative track record. Despite being part of a small Democratic minority in the House, she’s managed to work with Republican lawmakers on common-sense legislation that helps Oklahomans.

Last session, she and a Senate Republican colleague passed a bill requiring medical insurers to cover diagnostic mammograms. Prior to the bill’s passage, many Oklahoma patients would have to choose between high out-of-pocket costs for such screenings or risk their health.

That is no longer the case, thanks to Provenzano’s actions on a constituent’s concern.

Provenzano also sponsored a “borrower’s bill of rights” to better inform families about their rights and responsibilities concerning student loans. Too often, borrowers were unaware of the fine details of a student loan agreement, only to be caught by high costs down the road.

Again, this was a bill generated after listening to a constituent’s worries about the issue, one in which a borrower was forced to choose between making a student loan payment and receiving cancer treatment.

Provenzano was a key player in helping residents of the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex when it was found to be largely uninhabitable.

When COVID-19 vaccines were available only through the state’s online appointment system, frustrated constituents without online access called for help. She got on her own computer and personally signed up residents.

There is a theme here, one that accurately paints Provenzano as a person who is touch with her district.

The district is roughly south of Interstate 44 between Yale Avenue to the west, U.S. 169 and Garnett Road to the east, and 71st Street and 76th Street to the south.

Provenzano is opposed by Republican Paul Hassink, a retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma engineer. Hassink has said he is open to school voucher programs and mentioned improved government transparency and election security among his legislative priorities.

HD 79 is a diverse district, and it’s one that Provenzano knows well. She’s proven to be an effective lawmaker, despite being in the minority party. Voters in her district would do well to support her candidacy on Nov. 8.