Endorsement: Matt Pinnell deserving of a second term as lieutenant governor

Oklahoma voters looking for the right person to be lieutenant governor would do well in giving the incumbent, Matt Pinnell, another term in the position.

Pinnell will be on voters’ ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.

The lieutenant governor’s job is one that can be light on duties and importance, but as Pinnell has shown, it all comes down to what you do with it once you’re in office.

The position is one of being a chief marketer for the state. That means touting the state’s assets for tourism and business.

Pinnell has been one of the state’s most visible champions for its tourism destinations. This was particularly important during the pandemic as Americans sought more outdoor recreational opportunities.

Pinnell’s led efforts to promote the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, the Oklahoma Road Trip Campaign and the Oklahoma Route 66 Passport. These efforts have helped the state gain a higher profile among those looking for a place to travel while mitigating the pandemic’s impact on Oklahoma tourism.

The tourism campaigns have paid off, generating as much as $259 in for each promotional dollar spent last year. As a promoter of Oklahoma parks, Pinnell says that $354.2 million were spent in 2021 by park visitors statewide, supporting 3,000 jobs.

Additionally, he led a statewide agency rebranding effort. Whatever people might think of that process or the designs associated with it, it has paid dividends to state agencies and taxpayers. Since every agency is now using the same branding, that’s time and money saved — an estimated $1 million a year.

If there is one criticism that can be made of Pinnell’s tenure, it’s the Swadley’s BBQ scandal that hit the Tourism Department.

A centralization of oversight toward the Governor’s Office and its surrogates and away from state commissions and boards allowed millions of dollars in overspending on a state parks restaurant overhaul that is now under investigation.

Pinnell has a key role in overseeing the Tourism Department, and too much trust was put in the hands of its former director regarding the Swadley’s deal.

But part of being a good leader is learning from mistakes and making corrections. Pinnell is seeking legislative support in putting oversight of budgets and contracts back in the hands of a state board, which we believe is a key reform needed to prevent future abuses.

This would reverse a years-long trend, but it’s a move we think is overdue, and we’re grateful Pinnell put his name behind it.

Pinnell is facing Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian Chris Powell. Fard says she wants to strengthen boards and commissions overseeing tourism, while Powell wants to lobby the Legislature to eliminate the lieutenant governor’s office altogether.

Part of deciding on who should be on the state’s executive team is finding the right combination of experience, successes and ability to learn from mistakes. In that regard, we believe that Pinnell has shown that and deserves a second term as lieutenant governor.