Endorsement: Leslie Osborn deserving of Republican nomination for labor commissioner

Oklahoma Republican voters looking for the right person to lead the state Labor Department need to look no further than that agency’s current leader, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn.

Osborn is seeking reelection in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

The Labor Department does not boast the high profile that many other state agencies have, but there’s a good chance its work has had a direct impact on you.

The agency oversees the state’s workplace safety efforts and performs inspections on things such as elevators, escalators, boilers and amusement park rides. Additionally, the agency ensures that workers are paid for time spent on the job and performs safety consultations for Oklahoma employers.

Osborn and her agency have worked to keep Oklahoma’s on-the-job incidents down, helping the state rank well in workplace safety. The department has streamlined the state’s licensure system but wisely resisted calls for the elimination of licensure overall.

Effective licensure has gone a long way toward establishing high standards for Oklahoma’s labor force, and those standards in turn become selling points for employers looking to expand or locate in Oklahoma.

Aside from overseeing the day-to-day functions of the department, Osborn has taken the lead in advocating for developing Oklahoma’s workforce. These are efforts she hopes to continue into a second term.

Among her ideas is to bring back industrial arts classes to public schools. Osborn noted that in many trades, the average age of the worker is rising — as high as 58 for plumbers.

The Labor Department is touting a shop class pilot program in four schools and hopes to expand it as time goes on, giving students more career options and fresh blood to critical job sectors.

Osborn’s time in the Legislature gives her insight on how to work with lawmakers on workforce needs and agency priorities.

While in the Legislature, she authored legislation that reformed the state’s workers compensation system, driving it toward mediation rather than lawsuits. This has helped employers save money while getting medical care to injured or sickened workers in a timelier manner.

The best compliment we can give any public official seeking reelection is noting how well that candidate’s office has functioned. Under Osborn’s tenure, the Labor Department is operating smoothly, efficiently and effectively.

Osborn’s institutional knowledge of the Labor Department and the Legislature, when coupled with her performance as labor commissioner, make her the right choice the lead the agency. When heading to the polls on Tuesday, Oklahoma Republican voters should choose Osborn as their nominee to lead the department for another term.

