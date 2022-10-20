Endorsement: Kendra Horn the right choice to succeed Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate

In the race to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma voters would do well to choose former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn as his successor.

Horn, who was the surprise winner of the 5th Congressional District race in 2018, served one term in Congress before falling to Stephanie Bice in 2020.

In that one term, however, Horn showed just how much could be done if you’re willing to work across partisan divides.

Horn had 25 of her bills signed into law during her tenure, including legislation that addressed poor on-base housing conditions for U.S. military members.

Her legislative experience includes time spent on the House Armed Services Committee, where she served as vice chair of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee. Expertise gained in that time could prove invaluable during a period when geopolitical threats in Europe and Asia seem to be growing by the day.

Her insight into defense issues would also be crucial in continuing Inhofe’s legacy of looking after the numerous military bases here in Oklahoma.

Horn also earned a solid reputation of meeting with her constituents rather than avoiding their concerns.

Her congressional stint gives Oklahomans a glimpse of what Oklahoma lawmakers of the past looked like. They were pragmatic legislators who looked after their state and found ways to get things done rather than cater to the fringes of their own parties.

In this moment, this is the type of senator we need. Over the past decade, there has been enough hardline partisanship in Congress to show us that being dug in to puritanical ideologies is no way to govern.

Horn has shown herself to be the opposite of that, a public servant who is dedicated to getting things done rather than checking off partisan boxes to please the loudest few.

This is evidenced by one of the main themes of her campaign — that extremism is one of the biggest threats to the country. She has criticized members of both parties for taking all-or-nothing stands on important issues and vows to bring a different spirit into the Senate if elected.

Horn is opposed by Markwayne Mullin, the Republican nominee and Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District representative in Congress. We have concerns about Mullin’s hardline approach to politics and his aversion to working across partisan divides. Mullin has not responded to repeated requests to meet with the Tulsa World.

Filling Inhofe’s shoes is no small task. Voters owe it to themselves to elect someone who will do right by the nation and the state and will span partisan fissures to move the country forward. In this race, Horn is clearly that person.