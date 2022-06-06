Endorsement: For Frank Lucas

Going into this month’s primary elections, we think Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District would do well to give U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas another term in the House of Representatives.

Lucas hails from Cheyenne, in western Oklahoma, but represents an area that includes part of Tulsa. His seniority in the House gives him access to key leadership roles that could position him to help people living in his sprawling and diverse district.

He currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee and has previously been chairman of the Agriculture Committee. If the House returns with Republicans in the majority, Lucas is in line for chairmanship of the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Lucas’ record shows that he is a committed conservative but has not been averse to working with colleagues across the aisle, something that is sorely needed in Congress now.

He was the driving force behind passage of the most recent farm bill, a key and comprehensive piece of legislation that few in Congress could engineer without the expertise Lucas has gained on the farm and in the House.

Lucas has a track record of looking out for his constituents’ needs, as evidenced by a bill he authored to help Harmon’s hospital maintain its critical care status.

Looking ahead, Lucas hopes to continue his work in agriculture, but he also sees a need to boost domestic manufacturing in key technology sectors. Supply chain disruptions and international tensions have exposed economic weaknesses that Lucas wants to shore up in the near term.

Onshoring of computer chip manufacturing is one example he’s listed as a priority, as disruption in overseas production has had a dramatic impact on automakers and numerous other domestic industry powerhouses that employ hundreds of thousands of American workers.

In terms of his legislative style, Lucas hasn’t been a headline-maker, preferring instead to avoid the political drama to which some members of Congress gravitate.

Lucas is being challenged by Enid minister Wade Burleson and Yukon business owner Stephen Butler.

The country is in need of steady, experienced and no-nonsense guidance, and this applies to our legislative leadership. A seasoned and senior member of Congress is a plus for Oklahoma, especially one who can leverage his present and past experience on committees dealing with agriculture, technology and banking.

For those reasons, we’re endorsing Lucas for another term in Congress to represent the 3rd Congressional District.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.