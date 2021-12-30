Editorial: With ransomware crisis resolved, city ready to get back to business

Eight months and $2 million later, the city of Tulsa has mostly rid itself of the damage caused by April’s ransomware attack.
It’s difficult to summarize the adversity caused by the attack, but there’s a good chance you felt it if you live inside the city limits.
City workers temporarily lost email service. First responder communications took a hit. Online and electronic bill paying were shut down for a time, as were city permitting processes.
People who’d received citations from Tulsa police were warned to monitor their financial accounts, as some of their personal information may have been uploaded to the dark web.
These problems and more are thought to be the consequences of the work of Conti, a type of cybercriminal syndicate known for infecting governmental and corporate institutions’ computer systems with malware then demanding payment to have it removed. Ransom demands can be in the millions of dollars.
If payment is not made, the hackers carry through with a threat to compromise those institutions’ computer operations and reveal sensitive information stored on their servers.
The city chose not to pay and instead went through the painstaking — and expensive — process of cleaning up the damage from the hack. In addition to the $2 million spent on that process, the city will spend about $300,000 a year on services designed to better protect itself from future cyberattacks.
It’s money well spent if it means keeping city operations running smoothly and securely. Cybercrime isn’t a fading trend; it’s growing, and vigilance will be needed to keep up with the new ways cybercriminals will try to harm entities like the city of Tulsa.
Resolving the ransomware crisis now leaves the city to take on more normal and necessary tasks that had to be put on the back burner for months.
One of those was the Tulsa Police Department’s initiative to start an internal Use of Force Board. Implementation of the board was stalled because important software and electronic records were compromised by the ransomware attack. We are anticipating that effort now getting underway.
The city should also be able to carry out the more routine online tasks that have been on hold for so long, something we’re sure Tulsa residents will be happy to see.
Recovery from the ransomware attack has been a grueling process for the city, and we’re appreciative of the efforts made to overcome it. We also commend city officials for their foresight in implementing measures to prevent future attacks.