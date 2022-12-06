Editorial: We must not forget the painful lessons of Pearl Habor

Today marks one of the most somber anniversaries in American history, that of the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor by the forces of Imperial Japan.

The attack, designed to knock out U.S. naval power in the Pacific, shook that nation out of its isolationist leanings and headlong into a two-front war that spanned the globe. World War II had been raging since 1939, and combat in Asia pitting Japan against foes targeted for conquest dated back even further.

Up until then, the United States had walked a tightwire between helping its besieged allies and steering clear of yet another deadly foreign adventure. That would end when hundreds of aircraft, launched from the decks of aircraft carriers of the Japanese navy, set their sights on military targets on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The raid was devastating. Dive-bomb and torpedo assaults killed 2,403 Americans and wounded nearly 1,200 more. Among the ships that were sunk were the USS Oklahoma and the USS Arizona. The Arizona remains at the bottom of the harbor, with a memorial built above it.

On the Oklahoma, 415 sailors and 14 Marines were killed. On the Arizona, 1,177 sailors and Marines died. Twenty-one ships were damaged or destroyed in a battle that lasted more than seven hours.

But the raids were only partially successful. The U.S. Navy’s three aircraft carriers were not in the harbor that day, meaning American military power in the Pacific was still alive. Moreover, the attack galvanized the nation to meet this aggression with a resolve to defeat the Japanese and their European allies.

Following the war, the U.S. became not only the most powerful of the victors, but a leader in rebuilding a war-torn world and an advocate for freedom and democracy. American efforts then built a world which has helped Americans enjoy safe, prosperous lives now.

There are many lessons we can learn from Pearl Harbor, both military and diplomatic. But one of the greatest is that of confronting the ever-present craving of power that has led some world leaders down the path of conquest.

The U.S. was initially cautious in that regard. But once pulled into the fray, our nation marshaled its collective strength to defeat the imperialist dreams of Japan and Nazi Germany. Those nations are now among those on the vanguard of peaceful, democratic rule.

Eighty-one years later, however, we’re still confronted by those whose desire for power threatens a peaceful world order, and if left unchecked, could endanger us here at home. War rages in Ukraine as we speak, and the drumbeat of war thunders in Asia.

Recent history shows us that wars of choice can have devastating consequences. The decision to resist international aggression is sobering business.

But at the same time, we know that we cannot ignore the tyrannical impulses that fed the fires of global war in 1941, and those which do so now. In that regard, Pearl Harbor remains as relevant today as it did decades ago.