Editorial: We cannot afford to mortgage future disasters on the backs of utility ratepayers

Oklahoma utility customers will be paying for costs associated with last February’s extreme cold weather event for decades, and many are understandably upset about it.
Utilities incurred billions of dollars in debt from natural gas price spikes tied to February 2021’s sub-zero temperatures. Paying off that debt is being saddled on the backs of ratepayers.
In truth, the choices available for utilities were few; this was the best of a bunch of bad options. But it exposed an ongoing risk of future weather crises piling even more debt on those who can least afford it.
The severe cold that struck the state a year ago created a perfect storm of failures that led to what we’re facing now. Natural gas wellheads froze, meaning some gas suppliers could not meet the demand.
The utilities had to turn to their own reserves, which were quickly depleted. With fuel running out, utilities were forced to buy gas on the spot market, where prices rose from less than $3 per thousand cubic feet to nearly $1,200.
Oklahoma Natural Gas ran up a $1.36 billion tab. For Oklahoma Gas & Electric, it was $749 million. And for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, the tally was $688 million. The utilities decided to spread out the costs through bonds under a law allowed by the Legislature last year. That mechanism avoids exorbitant monthly costs to consumers.
PSO customers could see their bills rise $4 a month for the next 20 years. For ONG customers, it will be nearly $8 a month over 25 years. OG&E customers can expect a $2 monthly hike over 28 years.
On their own, utilities can guard against disasters like this. PSO has attempted to do this through diversifying its energy mix and keeping some fuel in reserve. But the contingencies it prepared for did not anticipate a disaster like this.
We assume the same is true for other utilities. We appreciate their past preparations, but they were nowhere near adequate.
Spreading the costs of last year’s disaster is a one-time remedy. We can expect what happened last winter to happen again.
We cannot mortgage disaster after disaster on ratepayers for decades to come. It is not sustainable or responsible.
Federal regulators and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating possible price gouging. We urge them to bring anyone found to have committed wrongdoing to justice and to make sure Oklahomans are refunded for excess costs.
Utilities and their associated networks, such as the Southwest Power Pool, must look at last year’s event and reexamine future preparations. Weatherization, fuel storage and fuel diversification should be redoubled to make sure our infrastructure is sufficiently resilient.
Finally, something needs to be done at the regulatory level. State and federal authorities need to prevent runaway price increases during life-threatening emergencies.
Oklahoma utilities should be praised for keeping the electricity on and the gas flowing. Lives were saved. But moving forward, we cannot afford to be unprepared for the next emergency, and we cannot kick those costs down the road for decades to come.