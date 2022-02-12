Editorial: We cannot afford to mortgage future disasters on the backs of utility ratepayers

PSO customers could see their bills rise $4 a month for the next 20 years. For ONG customers, it will be nearly $8 a month over 25 years. OG&E customers can expect a $2 monthly hike over 28 years.

On their own, utilities can guard against disasters like this. PSO has attempted to do this through diversifying its energy mix and keeping some fuel in reserve. But the contingencies it prepared for did not anticipate a disaster like this.

We assume the same is true for other utilities. We appreciate their past preparations, but they were nowhere near adequate.

Spreading the costs of last year’s disaster is a one-time remedy. We can expect what happened last winter to happen again.

We cannot mortgage disaster after disaster on ratepayers for decades to come. It is not sustainable or responsible.

Federal regulators and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating possible price gouging. We urge them to bring anyone found to have committed wrongdoing to justice and to make sure Oklahomans are refunded for excess costs.