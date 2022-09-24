Editorial: We can play a role in quelling youth gun violence

On Dec. 22, Brayden Walley, 13, was shot and killed at Parkview Terrace apartments in west Tulsa. The suspect at the time of the shooting was 19.

On Dec. 27, 13-year-old Lamar Norman III was gunned down at Savanna Landing apartments in south Tulsa. Anger over a social media post turned into a deadly gang-related attack in which a 13-year-old girl was charged with second-degree murder.

On July 17, 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot to death near the Center of the Universe landmark in downtown Tulsa during a conflict between two groups. Five people, including a 16-year-old-boy, have been charged in connection with the crime.

On July 31, 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed while driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The 18-year-old driver of the another vehicle faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting; police are still investigating the crime.

On Aug. 24, 17-year-old Jordan Esteban was shot and killed when a friend pulled the trigger on a firearm he allegedly believed wasn’t loaded.

And on Sept. 15, Jose Guzman, 30, was shot and killed a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Two people, ages 14 and 21, were charged in connection with Guzman’s death.

There is a thread here, and it’s horrifying: In each case, either the victim or the suspect – and sometimes both – was a teenager. Each death, be it intentional or accidental, involved a firearm.

A toxic mix of readily available firearms, gang rivalries, social media taunts and more has led to these tragic losses, as reported by the Tulsa World’s Kelsy Schlotthauer.

According to Tulsa police, between 35% and 45% of shooting cases this year involve a juvenile shooter or victim.

TPD’s gun crime unit has recovered 280 illegally possessed firearms in that same time frame. A search warrant in one firearms case involved an 11-year-old suspect.

It’s one thing to lament this wave of violence involving our young people. It’s another to do something about it.

Gun owners need to take firearm security seriously. Of the 280 seized firearms mentioned above, about 25% were reported stolen from cars or in other places easily reached. Keeping our guns secure can drastically reduce gun-related crimes.

Parents can also play a role. Numerous stories show that some youths are taking to social media to pose with firearms, boast of gang affiliation, and taunt rivals. It’s critical that we monitor our children’s social media channels to look for this type of behavior before threatening posts online escalate into real violence on the streets.

Collectively, we need to redouble our efforts to address child mental well-being. Lethal violence doesn’t come from nowhere. It’s critical that we equip our schools and community with the resources needed to head off potentially violent behavior before another mom or dad has to bury a child. Community programs that fill teens’ idle time can help. Tulsa’s faith community should also be in the mix.

Gun violence is a serious problem in Tulsa, and the youth angle is more troubling still. Let’s work toward making sure we don’t have to create another tragic list like the one we’re publishing here.

<&rule>