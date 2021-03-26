Editorial: Vaccination progress is an Oklahoma success story. Finishing the story will depend on a united effort.

Starting Monday, any Oklahoman who wants a COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible to get one.

On Tuesday, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed announced the state’s move into Phase 4 of vaccine eligibility. After starting with the elderly, chronically ill, teaching and essential worker populations, Oklahoma is ready to open the doors to any state resident willing to be vaccinated.

That’s an important achievement and one that merits some celebration. Through hard work by a lot of people, Oklahoma is moving to the open phase of vaccination well ahead of President Joe Biden’s national goal of May 1.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1.7 million Oklahomans had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. That’s 27.3% of the state population, including more than 70% of Oklahomans 65 or older, a critical demographic because of its higher risk of COVID-19 complications and death.

Only 13 states had a higher portion of their populations with at least one vaccination, according to figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation.