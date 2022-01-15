Editorial: Use surplus revenues to shore up mental health, education and other state services

With state revenues projected toward a significant surplus this fiscal year, it’s time for Oklahoma lawmakers and the Governor’s Office to consider some long-needed investments.
We’re halfway through FY 2022, and revenues are 20% higher than projections. Thus far, that equals nearly $610 million.
This represents an opportunity to put those tax dollars to work.
The temptation is to do one of two things: enact more tax cuts or sock it all away into the state’s emergency reserve funds. We would advise a different tack.
New tax cuts just went into effect, and the state enjoys one of the lowest tax burdens in the country. Cutting further could unnecessarily endanger state finances.
As for Oklahoma’s emergency reserves, the Constitutional Reserve Fund and the Revenue Stabilization Fund had a combined total of nearly $542 million at the end of the last fiscal year. State law already mandates a percentage of surplus funds be placed into the Constitutional Reserve Fund.
What has been mostly unaddressed are some of the lingering funding woes confronting numerous government functions.
Lawmakers need to fully implement the provisions of State Questions 780 and 781. The savings realized through SQ 780 — criminal justice reforms that reclassified several nonviolent crimes as misdemeanors — need to be passed on as directed by SQ 781 so we can more adequately tackle mental health and substance abuse issues that weigh the state down.
Oklahoma is facing a massive teacher shortage, and the pipeline for new teachers is running dry. Pandemic-related stresses have further fueled this crisis. More competitive compensation will help address that, and it needs to happen before the whole system collapses.
Higher education also needs attention. For too long, the state has been miserly when it comes to higher education funding, forcing colleges and universities to pass along increasing costs to students.
Students, in turn, leave college massively indebted and unable to make basic life investments that older generations have taken for granted, such as home ownership and retirement savings, until much later in life. This will remain a sizable economic headwind for decades until it’s addressed.
The state’s child welfare system, health system, prisons and public safety agencies also need serious attention.
It should be noted that income tax cuts that went into effect this month will trim future revenues by an estimated $236.7 million in FY 2023, and a cut in corporate income taxes will further reduce revenues by another $110.2 million.
Knowing that means lawmakers would need to be judicious in any new spending.
But according to their own projections, policymakers who advocated for tax cuts say those losses will be offset by overall revenue growth. If we are to take them at their word, there should be more money to spread around.
Considering the challenges and crises now confronting the state, stinginess is not a virtue. Carefully considered investments in the state are needed now.