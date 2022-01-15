Editorial: Use surplus revenues to shore up mental health, education and other state services

What has been mostly unaddressed are some of the lingering funding woes confronting numerous government functions.

Lawmakers need to fully implement the provisions of State Questions 780 and 781. The savings realized through SQ 780 — criminal justice reforms that reclassified several nonviolent crimes as misdemeanors — need to be passed on as directed by SQ 781 so we can more adequately tackle mental health and substance abuse issues that weigh the state down.

Oklahoma is facing a massive teacher shortage, and the pipeline for new teachers is running dry. Pandemic-related stresses have further fueled this crisis. More competitive compensation will help address that, and it needs to happen before the whole system collapses.

Higher education also needs attention. For too long, the state has been miserly when it comes to higher education funding, forcing colleges and universities to pass along increasing costs to students.

Students, in turn, leave college massively indebted and unable to make basic life investments that older generations have taken for granted, such as home ownership and retirement savings, until much later in life. This will remain a sizable economic headwind for decades until it’s addressed.