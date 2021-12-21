Editorial: Union Public Schools makes right decision on adopting DEI policy

This isn’t the first time Union officials have tackled potentially thorny issues. The school went through a lengthy and thorough process of re-evaluating the district’s mascot, which was seen by many to be denigrating to Native Americans.

Despite reluctance in some quarters to make the change, the district scrapped the old mascot, then embarked on selecting a new one with input from patrons and students in the district.

It should be noted that it takes a certain level of courage to plow ahead with these initiatives in the face of current political realities.

With House Bill 1775, the Oklahoma Legislature has pushed back against efforts to teach history from different perspectives when it comes to race and gender.

School boards across the country have been criticized, protested and even threatened over perceptions that students are being taught principles of critical race theory.

The temptation to steer clear of diversity, equity and inclusion issues might be strong, but Union’s administration and board has been unified in making sure the district takes all students’ welfare into consideration.