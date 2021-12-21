Editorial: Union Public Schools makes right decision on adopting DEI policy

Union Public Schools’ board of education took an important step toward making the district a more welcoming place for its diversifying student body, and should be commended for it.
On Dec. 13, the school board unanimously approved adopting a district-wide diversity, equity and inclusion policy.
In part, the policy states that the district is “committed to procedures intended to support a diverse and equitable school community in an inclusive manner.”
The policy is important in that school officials recognize the changing nature of the students it educates.
The suburban district has become more diverse over the years in student composition around race, culture, socio-economics and other backgrounds. It’s important to approach educating its students with that fact in mind.
In speaking in favor of the policy, Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler noted that more than 60 languages are spoken by Union students, reflecting just how diverse the student body and the communities from which they come really are.
Speaking in support of the policy were a representative from the Union Classroom Teachers Association, a parent and Union alumni.
This isn’t the first time Union officials have tackled potentially thorny issues. The school went through a lengthy and thorough process of re-evaluating the district’s mascot, which was seen by many to be denigrating to Native Americans.
Despite reluctance in some quarters to make the change, the district scrapped the old mascot, then embarked on selecting a new one with input from patrons and students in the district.
It should be noted that it takes a certain level of courage to plow ahead with these initiatives in the face of current political realities.
With House Bill 1775, the Oklahoma Legislature has pushed back against efforts to teach history from different perspectives when it comes to race and gender.
School boards across the country have been criticized, protested and even threatened over perceptions that students are being taught principles of critical race theory.
The temptation to steer clear of diversity, equity and inclusion issues might be strong, but Union’s administration and board has been unified in making sure the district takes all students’ welfare into consideration.
Hartzler further noted that this can be done without running afoul of HB 1775.
In approving this policy, Union Public Schools is earning a reputation of successful collaboration between educators, students and parents to make sure societal barriers to a quality education are removed.
Solving issues at the local level — taking into account the people who will most be affected by policy decisions — is the wise and fair thing to do. Union’s leadership is showing us what that looks like.
Featured video: