Editorial: U.S. Rep. Tom Cole rightly asks for calm following FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

Amid the rancor over the FBI’s search for records at Mar-a-Lago, it was good to see at least one voice urging calm.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, who represents Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District, was speaking on a telephone town hall meeting when he told those listening in to temper their anger.

“I will just tell everybody: Please, no matter where you are on the issue, no matter how mad you are, please don’t do anything untoward,” he said, as reported by The Oklahoman.

The FBI and the National Archives had been seeking a trove of records that former President Donald Trump had stored at his Florida residence. The records belong to the federal government and were meant to go to the National Archives once his presidency ended.

Federal authorities have been trying for many months to get them back, but to little avail. That led federal prosecutors and the FBI to seek a search warrant to retrieve the documents. A federal magistrate approved the warrant, which was served earlier this month.

It should be noted that hundreds of pages of these documents were marked as classified, secret or top secret. Some even had higher classifications. Having these documents unsecured at Trump’s compound raised serious national security concerns.

Despite these facts, many of Trump’s supporters were angered by the FBI’s actions. Among those were a number of elected officials, including most of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.

Although he later asked for calm, Cole initially was among those who reacted negatively, saying in part that “The FBI’s unprecedented raid on the home of a former president should concern every American regardless of their political affiliation.”

He went on to say that the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI owed the public an explanation.

This reaction, and many others like it, helped stir emotions that had some people across the country calling for violence. In one case, a man attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati.

We would like to have seen our congressional delegation withhold judgment until they could learn more. With some patience, they would have known the seriousness of the situation as well as the process that finally led the FBI to serve its search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

In Cole’s case, he at least had the presence of mind to ask his constituents for calm. Even though this came after his initial statement, it’s better than doubling down on talk about FBI “raids.”

Oklahomans know too well what consequences anti-government rhetoric can bring. The 1995 Oklahoma City bombing remains a deep wound here — an act of terrorism that murdered 168 people and injured hundreds more, all because a small gathering of people felt justified in lashing out at the government.

We don’t want to repeat that tragedy. Instead, we ask elected officials to tone down their messaging and consider following Cole’s lead in asking for calm and patience.

