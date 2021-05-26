Editorial: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice did the right thing when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S Capitol riots; U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should do the same thing

Rep. Stephanie Brice defied partisanship and did the right thing last week when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Whether you think the riot was the result of supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to defy the forces of democracy or subversive and disguised left-wing groups, you should want a national investigation to get to the bottom of things.
The mechanism proposed by a resolution passed last Wednesday was fair. It provided for a 10-person national commission equally divided among appointees of Democratic and Republican leaders. The majority party would pick the chairperson and the minority party would choose the vice chair.
The commission would have subpoena power and the task of exploring all facets of the attack at the Capitol, including the response of law enforcement and the military.
Brice was one of 35 Republicans who broke party ranks and voted for the commission. It was a courageous and right choice on her part. The measure passed 252 to 175 with Oklahoma's four other Republican House members voting against it.
We were disappointed by the no votes of U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullen. If a proper public investigation doesn't take place, we won't get the answers about what happened, why, who is responsible and what the nation needs to do to prevent it from ever happening again.
We thought at least some other members of Oklahoma's House delegation were more public-spirited and less partisan than that.
We urge U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to vote for the commission when it comes up for a Senate vote. With the Senate equally divided and 60 votes needed to move the resolution forward, it will take brave Republicans voting from conscience not partisanship for the job to get done.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spoken out against the proposed commission, but there's reason to think Oklahoma's senators may yet do the right thing. Both voted to accept Electoral College votes from all states on Jan. 6. Since he was reelected, Inhofe has shown a more independent streak, and Lankford has always been willing to put the right choice over the party choice.
A Jan. 6 commission is needed to get to the truth. We hope Inhofe and Lankford will join Bice in recognizing that and voting for the proposed resolution.
