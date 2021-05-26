Editorial: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice did the right thing when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S Capitol riots; U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should do the same thing

Rep. Stephanie Brice defied partisanship and did the right thing last week when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Whether you think the riot was the result of supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to defy the forces of democracy or subversive and disguised left-wing groups, you should want a national investigation to get to the bottom of things.

The mechanism proposed by a resolution passed last Wednesday was fair. It provided for a 10-person national commission equally divided among appointees of Democratic and Republican leaders. The majority party would pick the chairperson and the minority party would choose the vice chair.

The commission would have subpoena power and the task of exploring all facets of the attack at the Capitol, including the response of law enforcement and the military.

Brice was one of 35 Republicans who broke party ranks and voted for the commission. It was a courageous and right choice on her part. The measure passed 252 to 175 with Oklahoma's four other Republican House members voting against it.