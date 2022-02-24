Editorial: U.S. must show support to Ukraine, prepare for stormy times

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we’ve entered a period many of us feared during the days of the Cold War: a large-scale military conflict involving a nuclear-armed power that could potentially widen into something larger.
Right now, we must recognize ourselves as one nation — one America. Partisanship must dissolve as we embrace shared values around democracy and freedom. We will all feel the consequences of this unprovoked attack upon an ally.
Fighting each other only emboldens our enemies looking for American weakness.
We cannot lose sight that this war pits a powerful nation ruled by an autocrat against a smaller, democratic country posing no threat to its neighbors.
Like many former Soviet republics, Ukraine has had a bumpy road toward creating a free society. But that is what Ukraine has become — a place where the people freely elect their leaders and are working to create and maintain an open society.
These values are our values. For the entirety of our existence, the U.S. has championed democracy and the freedom for people to have a say in how they are governed. It is critical for the U.S. to support those who share the same outlook we do in terms of democratic rule and human rights.
The Ukrainian people also deserve the right of self-determination. This is a basic tenet of international order and should be upheld by the world community now.
We are pleased to see that the U.S. government, our NATO allies and a number of countries worldwide have already condemned the invasion and are taking punitive steps against Moscow. We can only hope that these deterrents force Russian leadership to rethink its aggression.
Also, we’d emphasize that we here in the U.S. need to prepare for some pain.
Major global conflicts bring about negative economic ripple effects. Already, prices for oil and natural gas are rising, and they may continue to do so as a result of this war. Stock markets across the globe are reeling.
Though it’s difficult to foresee what the long-term economic consequences of this war might be, it’s safe to say that storm clouds are brewing.
It’s a lot to ask of a nation already burdened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and an acidic political climate, but ask we must: Americans will be required to show more resilience in the face of added turmoil and understand that Russia likely will lash out in ways that could disrupt daily life.
Our hope is that our leaders in Washington are working hard to bring an end to this conflict and take appropriate measures to ensure it doesn’t expand into a wider war. We also need to do all we can to be a friend to the freely elected leadership of Ukraine and to the Ukrainian people.
We also need to be firm in calling out this invasion for what it is. Russia’s war against Ukraine is an unjustified and illegal action that contradicts American values and international norms. The White House and Congress need to be unified and resolute in sending that message and act accordingly. We cannot let the specter of Cold War ambitions rise again to haunt the European continent and the world at large.