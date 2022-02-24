Editorial: U.S. must show support to Ukraine, prepare for stormy times

We are pleased to see that the U.S. government, our NATO allies and a number of countries worldwide have already condemned the invasion and are taking punitive steps against Moscow. We can only hope that these deterrents force Russian leadership to rethink its aggression.

Also, we’d emphasize that we here in the U.S. need to prepare for some pain.

Major global conflicts bring about negative economic ripple effects. Already, prices for oil and natural gas are rising, and they may continue to do so as a result of this war. Stock markets across the globe are reeling.

Though it’s difficult to foresee what the long-term economic consequences of this war might be, it’s safe to say that storm clouds are brewing.

It’s a lot to ask of a nation already burdened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and an acidic political climate, but ask we must: Americans will be required to show more resilience in the face of added turmoil and understand that Russia likely will lash out in ways that could disrupt daily life.