Editorial: Tulsa's strength and future prosperity hinges on its growing diversity of residents

The latest census numbers tell us that Tulsa is growing again and diversifying in a major way.
This is a good thing.
For the first time, those identifying as non-Hispanic whites are a minority group in the city, making up 48.5% of the population. Meanwhile, other groups are growing, none more than Tulsa’s Hispanic population: It grew by 43% between 2010 and 2020, becoming the driving force behind the city’s overall population expansion.
That signals a reversal in Tulsa’s fortunes, as the city lost population between 2000 and 2010. With more ethnic minorities, the city rebounded, growing by 5.4% during the last census period.
There are several reasons to be optimistic about this. From a numbers perspective, growing cities attract more business.
The Tulsa metro area surpassed 1 million people, a demographic magic number when it comes to economic development. Tulsa is now on the radar for enterprises seeking larger, growing markets.
Employers stand to benefit. Much has been made of the inability by some businesses to find workers. That problem is eased when the workforce expands. Jobs ranging from entry-level service industry positions to high-end engineering all need to be filled, and the influx of new residents can help meet that demand.
Tulsa stands to benefit culturally. A diversifying population brings with it new perspectives on solving problems and vital energy to the overall community.
Tulsa’s demographic changes reflect similar patterns across the country. Immigration is powering the nation’s overall growth, and places embracing this influx are more attractive to new Americans.
Tulsa started this targeted welcome when Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2018 launched the New Tulsans initiative. That program focuses on integrating immigrants into civic engagement, economic development, education, health and public safety. City Hall now regularly hosts naturalization ceremonies.
This initiative certainly played a role in the city's population turnaround. It was the morally right thing to do and boosts the city's prosperity.
If Tulsa can continue and bolster that effort, more people will come. As they arrive, that growth will be reflected in the future health and viability of the city.
It's important that these new Tulsans — and those in minority communities here for decades — have a prominent place at decision-making tables. The city must redouble its efforts to provide equitable opportunities for Tulsans of all backgrounds.
The bottom line is that Tulsa is growing and diversifying. The city has a chance to leverage these trends into an even stronger, more prosperous and culturally rich community.