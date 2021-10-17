Editorial: Tulsa's strength and future prosperity hinges on its growing diversity of residents

The latest census numbers tell us that Tulsa is growing again and diversifying in a major way.

This is a good thing.

For the first time, those identifying as non-Hispanic whites are a minority group in the city, making up 48.5% of the population. Meanwhile, other groups are growing, none more than Tulsa’s Hispanic population: It grew by 43% between 2010 and 2020, becoming the driving force behind the city’s overall population expansion.

That signals a reversal in Tulsa’s fortunes, as the city lost population between 2000 and 2010. With more ethnic minorities, the city rebounded, growing by 5.4% during the last census period.

There are several reasons to be optimistic about this. From a numbers perspective, growing cities attract more business.

The Tulsa metro area surpassed 1 million people, a demographic magic number when it comes to economic development. Tulsa is now on the radar for enterprises seeking larger, growing markets.