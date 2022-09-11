For anyone looking for a place to rent in Tulsa, the market looks grim. To say that Tulsa has a housing shortage is almost too simple. Tulsa’s housing crunch is approaching crisis level for many middle- and lower-income Tulsans.

Here are some figures to ponder:

Tulsa has an affordable housing deficit of about 7,000 units. The city’s overall rental occupancy rate is sitting at 95%, and limited supply is driving up rental costs. The average monthly rent in Tulsa is $904 a month, up 12% for the year and outpacing inflation and wage growth.

For families needing more than a small apartment, it gets worse. The fair market value for a three-bedroom rental is $1,219 a month.

These numbers translate to even more sobering news. It’s estimated that 46% of Tulsa renters are “cost burdened” by housing expenses (some estimates reach 60%), meaning that they spend 30% or more of their income on rent. In this scenario, tenants are often faced with hard financial choices just to keep a roof over their heads.

Assistance for lower-income renters is available, but often difficult to obtain. While the city is seeing more landlords apply for Section 8 status, many steer clear of the bureaucratic red tape. As of July, 350 Tulsa families have Section 8 vouchers — which cover up to 70% of a tenant’s rent — but cannot find a place to use them.

It isn’t just lower-income renters feeling the pinch. Going back to the average cost of a three-bedroom rental, a family earning a median income – a little over $57,000 a year for Tulsa – would be flirting with cost-burdened status for that $1,200 monthly payment.

This demographic is in a financial no-man’s land where people earn too much money for housing assistance (the income cutoff for a family of four is $40,250, according to the Tulsa Housing Authority) but not enough to meet housing costs if prices keep rising.

The end result is middle-income renters are increasingly strapped for cash, and lower-income renters are getting priced out.

These and other issues fuel high eviction rates and add to the city’s increasing number of people experiencing homelessness.

There are projects outside Tulsa that might alleviate the area’s housing shortage. Developers are building rental-only subdivisions in Owasso and Jenks, and one developer is looking to build in Broken Arrow.

The question of cost for renters remains, however. If these homes are out of range for people caught in the housing squeeze, too many will still be facing the same dilemma that confronts them now.

The city is currently working toward addressing its homelessness crisis, and the nonprofit consortium Housing Solutions has posted useful information about how the community can keep people housed.

But we contend a more comprehensive approach is needed. Builders need incentives to invest in affordable housing, and do it in Tulsa. The red tape on Section 8 needs to be addressed. City leaders need to treat this like the problem that it is: a serious crisis affecting tens of thousands of its residents.

Tulsa cannot grow and prosper if its wage-earners can’t find an affordable place to live. Whatever items are on the City Council’s list of priorities, housing needs to head toward the top.