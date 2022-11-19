Editorial: Tulsa sticks the landing by attracting USA Gymnastics Championships to city

Tulsa scored another big win by attracting the USA Gymnastics Championships to the city.

The championships, to be held June 20-24, will bring more than 1,600 athletes to the city. They’ll be competing at the BOK Center and the Cox Business Center.

About 2,200 total attendees are expected to be here, representing visitors from a wide swath of the country.

Having the championships in town will give gymnastics fans from Tulsa and the region a chance to see some of the best athletes in the sport. Some gymnasts will be up-and-coming competitors, others will be elites.

Fans will get to see competitions in acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline and tumbling gymnastics.

What that means is there is a chance to watch future Olympians compete against some of the nation’s best gymnasts.

The last time Tulsa hosted a similar event when the city hosted the 2000 U.S. Classic.

Aside from the fan angle, there is a tremendous economic benefit to hosting this event.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Renee McKenney estimates that more than 4,431 hotel rooms will be booked that week by athletes, coaches, families and fans.

All these visitors will be spending time downtown and elsewhere in the city, eating at restaurants and frequenting other Tulsa businesses.

All told, the championships will have an estimated $3.36 million economic impact on the city.

This is the latest in a series of big sporting events that have come to Tulsa. The city has hosted an Ironman triathlon for two years, and has been a frequent host site for NCAA basketball, wrestling and baseball.

Exhibition contests hosted by the BOK Center include professional teams from basketball’s NBA and hockey’s NHL.

In each case, the city’s athletic facilities, the amenities downtown and a growing roster of hotels to accommodate large crowds has shown that the city is on the right track when leveraging its assets to bring significant sporting events to town.

The USA Gymnastics Championships will join this long list of success stories, and offers the city yet another chance to showcase itself to thousands of people, many of whom may never have been here before.

Congratulations are in order for those who worked to bring the championships to the city. Their diligence has worked wonders in bring events here in the past, and as this piece of news attests, bodes well for future endeavors.

Our hope going forward is that the success of attracting the USA Gymnastics Championships to Tulsa will keep the momentum going, and continue showing the nation what a great place Tulsa is.