Editorial: Tulsa can bet big on itself with convention-style hotel downtown

For Tulsa to take the next step in becoming a convention and travel destination, it may need to think big and invest in itself.

Downtown Tulsa has seen a building boom of smaller, boutique hotels over the past several years. Many have opened in the central business district, and still more in the Blue Dome District and the Arts District.

But to become a bigger player in the tourism economy, Tulsa will need more than the 2,200 hotel rooms it now has downtown. And it will need to think big.

What’s needed, tourism officials say, is another large, convention-style hotel with 450 rooms or more. Ideally, it would be built within a couple of blocks of the Cox Business Center.

Conventions often prefer to book hundreds of rooms at a time, and most of downtown’s hotels are not big enough to accommodate those needs. Only two hotels – the downtown Hyatt Regency and the Doubletree – boast over 400 rooms each.

A third hotel within close proximity to the convention center could help Tulsa better compete with similar size cities, including Oklahoma City.

It’s here where Tulsa can take a page out of Oklahoma City’s playbook. When Oklahoma City built its new convention center, it used $85 million of its own money to cover some of the costs of constructing the 605-room Omni Hotel. The hotel is next to the convention center, and a short distance from that city’s arena, baseball stadium and entertainment district.

These types of public-private partnerships represent the kind of innovative thinking that can help a city better compete for tourism dollars. Tulsa’s leadership would be wise in studying how that was accomplished in Oklahoma City, and in what ways Tulsa could emulate that plan.

There are hurdles Tulsa faces that didn’t confront Oklahoma City, namely that lack of available land around its convention center. It is likely that one of three downtown fixtures – the Page Belcher Federal Building, the Tulsa Police Courts Building, or the downtown bus station – would have to make way for a hotel close to the Cox Business Center.

Those contingencies have been addressed in the city’s Arena District master plan. Relocation of any of them would be a substantial effort.

But there is an incentive to try. Tulsa has proven to be an attractive place for large events, including the annual state FFA convention, which brings in up to 15,000 visitors. College sports tournaments, high-profile concerts and other events have likewise made Tulsa a sought-after destination.

The city has a growing number of venues that people want to see and experience. What it could use now is the type of tourism infrastructure that can handle more visitors.

Tulsa was built on a vision in which people bet on themselves to succeed. Maybe now is a good time to carry that tradition forward to its tourism goals.

