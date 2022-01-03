Editorial: Tribal investments in health care should boost Oklahoma's prospects

The Cherokee Nation’s recent announcement that it is planning to build a new hospital in Tahlequah is the latest piece of good news for Native American and rural health care, something that should have a significant impact on two underserved groups of Oklahomans.
In December, tribal officials said they planned to spend $400 million to replace the 40-year-old W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The Cherokees will spend an additional $35 million to replace an aging health clinic in Salina.
Hastings was a huge step in terms of health care for tribal members when it first opened. But the demand for health care within the tribe has outstripped the hospital’s capabilities.
Originally designed to see 60,000 patients a year, Hastings now sees as many as 500,000 in that span, with up to 60,000 annual emergency room and urgent care visits alone.
The new hospital will be twice the size of the current facility and will include expanded critical care, dialysis and child birth services — all sorely needed. Hastings will then be used as the center of its behavioral health programs.
“These projects will positively impact the lives of Cherokee families for many, many generations as we erase the line between mental health and physical health, and instead recognize that our goal must be to provide wellness for every Cherokee,” Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
The Cherokees are not alone in their health care investments. In June, the Muscogee Nation announced it would buy the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa for $40 million.
In doing so, it plans to offer inpatient and outpatient care, with services such as post-stroke care, neurology, memory care, cardiology and oncology.
The hospital, now called Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare, opened a COVID-19 clinic in the fall just as the state was in the midst of the delta variant surge.
These investments come on the heels of a pact between Oklahoma State University and the Cherokees to open the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, which is designed to train primary care physicians to serve Native and rural Oklahomans — two populations that are disproportionately underserved when it comes to health care.
Summed up, these are remarkable commitments undertaken by the tribes: half a billion dollars on multiple sites that look to serve patients now and train the physicians of the future.
As Oklahoma’s tribes spend more on health care, we are hopeful to see improved health outcomes among tribal members as well as in northeastern Oklahoma in general.
These investments are a great example of how the tribes are reinvesting in our communities and our state, and how the state and the tribes can work together to tackle big challenges.
