Editorial: Tribal investments in health care should boost Oklahoma's prospects

“These projects will positively impact the lives of Cherokee families for many, many generations as we erase the line between mental health and physical health, and instead recognize that our goal must be to provide wellness for every Cherokee,” Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The Cherokees are not alone in their health care investments. In June, the Muscogee Nation announced it would buy the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa for $40 million.

In doing so, it plans to offer inpatient and outpatient care, with services such as post-stroke care, neurology, memory care, cardiology and oncology.

The hospital, now called Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare, opened a COVID-19 clinic in the fall just as the state was in the midst of the delta variant surge.