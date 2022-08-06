U.S. Rep. Tom Cole provided a good lesson on keeping our eye on the ball during a recent vote concerning U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which recently gained congressional approval, received Cole’s support despite strong partisan urging to vote it down.

The bill would provide $52 billion in subsidies to boost domestic production of semiconductors. The reasoning behind the bill is that the U.S. is almost entirely dependent on imported computer chips for wide swaths of the economy.

One country — Taiwan — is the world’s main supplier of semiconductors. Taiwanese manufacturers account for an astounding 90% of the world’s highest-tech chips.

One Taiwanese firm, TSMC, by itself has a global market share of 53%.

What that means is that if there is any disruption of Taiwanese exports, you can forget about buying a new car, cellphone or anything else that uses a computer chip.

We’ve seen a preview of this scenario before. As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, disruptions in the global supply chain — including that of semiconductors — caused delays in manufacturing and shipping numerous products that depend on computer chips to function.

These delays persist, even as pandemic-related disruptions ease. But tensions between Taiwan and China threaten to shut down the entire industry. Should China invade Taiwan, most computer chip manufacturing and exporting would cease.

The economic costs would be tremendous. Aside from consumer products that depend on semiconductors, other sectors would be hit hard. New farm machinery has the same electronic needs as cars. Aircraft, communications equipment and more would all take a hit.

There are national security concerns, as well. America’s F-35 fighter jet and the Javelin anti-tank missile system use chips made in Taiwan. Super computers at national labs, likewise, depend on Taiwanese chip technology.

These are among the reasons why the CHIPS and Science Act was written. But as is often the case in Washington, politics nearly got in the way.

Republican anger over House Democrats’ deal on budget reconciliation legislation had a number of GOP lawmakers vowing to oppose the CHIPS and Science Act. Among the Oklahoma delegation, both our senators and four of the state’s five House members voted against it.

Cole was the lone exception, saying his party’s concerns about the reconciliation bill and potential flaws in the CHIPS Act should not get in the way of dealing with the country’s economic vulnerabilities.

“Although this is not a perfect bill and not the one I would have written, it is a step in the right direction toward keeping Communist China at bay and protecting our nation’s economic and security interests,” he said.

Passage of the bill will help TSMC build a new facility in Arizona, and should prod Intel to follow through with its plans to build a chip factory in Ohio.

While we understand the reality of partisan competition, there are some issues where Congress needs to rise above. This bill was one of those, and we appreciate Cole staying focused on meeting a critical need.

Featured video: