Editorial: This Veterans Day, let's pledge to keep working on their behalf

Today, many of us will gather, as we do every year, to watch the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Tulsa.

In other corners of the city, the state, and across the nation, others will come together to find ways to honor those who have served in our nation’s military.

It’s an important day to recognize those who answered their nation’s call to serve, and the sacrifices they’ve made in that calling.

Life in the military comes at a cost. From the first days of training to the time when a service member re-enters civilian life, the rigors, constraints and stresses of serving are considerable — more than most of us in civilian life can possibly know.

For those who have served while our nation was at war, that price is even steeper. Many of those who wore the uniform suffered hardships while at war, coming back with wounds — both physical and mental — that they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.

And then there are those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We honor them on Memorial Day, but they are also rightly remembered today as well.

It’s been more than a year since America has been at war, but the costs of battle for those who fought remain.

We can and should look for ways we can best help those who carry the scars of war.

One area where we have seen success is finally recognizing the illnesses that arose from exposure to toxic burn pits. Congress passed and the president signed legislation that will help veterans who have suffered after being subjected to toxic fumes and chemicals often associated with burn pits used by the military.

But we should also turn our eye toward active duty personnel and veterans who are afflicted with mental trauma that has led to persistently high suicide rates.

In 2021, 519 active duty members died by suicide, representing a rate of 24.3 per 100,000 people. This is a decrease from 2020, but still far too high.

We mention this — as well as other, ongoing concerns for veterans’ health and well-being — as a reminder that we, as a nation, owe a debt to those who have served. We live free lives filled with promise because a select few gave so much.

We encourage people to celebrate Veterans Day and honor the people who have served in our nation’s military. But once the parades are over and the flags are folded, the real work begins. Our veterans have earned our diligence in looking after their needs.