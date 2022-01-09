Editorial: Surge of gun violence demands more answers from police, City Hall

A series of shootings, some of them fatal, underscore a festering gun violence problem in Tulsa that hasn’t been adequately addressed.
On Dec. 22, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed at Parkview Terrace Apartments on Tulsa’s west side. Less than a week later, on Dec. 27, another 13-year-old boy was shot and killed at Savanna Landing apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
And then on Jan. 2, a group of up to nine people, dressed in black and wearing ski masks, unloaded 75 rounds at Savanna Landing. Although no one was injured, two apartments with people inside were hit by gunfire.
These outbursts of violence are just a few examples of a crisis that is plaguing certain parts of the city.
The neighborhood around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, long troubled by violent crime, saw six of the city’s 62 homicides in 2021. One property manager likened the area to a “no man’s land” where criminals can settle their beefs freely.
In the words of Lonny Barker, a private security professional who works in the area and who was interviewed by the Tulsa World’s Kevin Canfield, residents “having to walk out of their house and be afraid that something might happen to them just by going to the corner store is no way to live.”
We wholeheartedly agree. This is no way for anyone in this city to live.
The Tulsa Police Department has raised the alarm of the problem of gun violence and stolen guns. Over the summer, the department announced dozens of arrests and the seizure of scores of guns, complete with a display of more than 200 firearms officers confiscated.
Police blame the surge of violence on running feuds between gangs.
We appreciate their efforts but also are concerned that the shootings go on unabated. A series of questions come to mind.
Who, exactly, is responsible for this? Are these gangs just local groups, or do they have ties to other criminal organizations? As of now, the public knows little aside from the fact that these shootings are being carried out by repeat offenders.
Why is there so little information available online about criminal activity? The department used to post what sort of crimes officers were responding to online, but much of that real-time information has been curtailed.
Why is this not being discussed more by the City Council? Law enforcement topics come up from time to time in the Council Chambers, but on this pressing issue, discussion has been sparse.
We understand that staffing issues complicate matters. The Police Department has increased its presence at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, but the loss of a community resource officer has been noted.
We also understand that solving this problem is difficult. But what we want to know now is what is being done about these crimes and what efforts are underway to solve any issues that are preventing the Police Department from calming our streets.
These answers need to come from the Police Department, the City Council and the Mayor’s Office. What we know is not enough.