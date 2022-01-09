Editorial: Surge of gun violence demands more answers from police, City Hall

Who, exactly, is responsible for this? Are these gangs just local groups, or do they have ties to other criminal organizations? As of now, the public knows little aside from the fact that these shootings are being carried out by repeat offenders.

Why is there so little information available online about criminal activity? The department used to post what sort of crimes officers were responding to online, but much of that real-time information has been curtailed.

Why is this not being discussed more by the City Council? Law enforcement topics come up from time to time in the Council Chambers, but on this pressing issue, discussion has been sparse.

We understand that staffing issues complicate matters. The Police Department has increased its presence at 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, but the loss of a community resource officer has been noted.

We also understand that solving this problem is difficult. But what we want to know now is what is being done about these crimes and what efforts are underway to solve any issues that are preventing the Police Department from calming our streets.