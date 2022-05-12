Editorial: Supreme Court rightly blasts AG O'Connor of utility bond inaction

OG&E ratepayers are officially on the hook for $760 million in bonds covering high natural gas costs from 2021's severe winter event. But a number of Oklahoma Supreme Court justices wonder if that tally needed to be so high.

More specifically, Justices Douglas Combs, Noma Gurich and Dustin Rowe say the state’s chief legal advocate — Attorney General John O’Connor — could have done more to keep those costs down.

Of “grave concern to me, however, is the Attorney General’s abdication of his duties to OG&E’s consumers in this action,” Combs wrote in his opinion concerning the state’s settlement with OG&E.

The case centers on a massive spike in natural gas prices during a two-week stretch in February 2021 in which temperatures across Oklahoma dipped below zero degrees.

Sub-zero cold here and across a wide swath of the country put an enormous strain on natural gas suppliers and consumers, forcing utilities to buy emergency supplies of natural gas on the highly inflated spot market.

This led to massive cost overruns for utilities, including OG&E. Issuing bonds to pay off those costs was seen by many as the only way to solve what became a serious fiscal crisis for utilities. Ratepayers will be saddled with paying off those bonds in the form of higher monthly bills, in some cases for more than two decades.

The idea is not popular among consumers, but it did win approval from the Corporation Commission, the governor and the Legislature. But justices on the state’s high court believe O’Connor could have done more to keep those costs down.

O’Connor “shirked his duty” on more than one count, Combs wrote, adding that “the utility consumers that the Attorney General should be representing have effectively been left without representation. Their access to counsel lies with the Attorney General. Yet he has failed them.”

O’Connor says his office negotiated to cut OG&E’s tab by $10 million, adding that the bond plan was the best way for the state to move forward.

“These bonds will save ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest that utilities would have charged with traditional financing,” O’Connor said in a statement.

There was no easy way to pay for the gas price spikes we saw in February 2021, but we are taken aback by Combs’ words. The court noted a conspicuous absence of the Attorney General’s Office in the matter, and it leads us to wonder if O’Connor has been distracted by other, less pressing issues.

O’Connor has been busy tackling culture war fights that, while high in emotion, are low in priority. The state is embroiled in litigation challenging the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, bearing little fruit thus far.

Oklahoma ratepayers needed the attorney general’s services to lessen the financial impact of these utility bonds. Instead, they will bear their full weight without much assistance from the state’s chief counsel.

Such inaction amounts to a failure of duty. The attorney general needs to find ways to help ordinary Oklahomans rather than seeking opportunities to rile a political base.

