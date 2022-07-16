Editorial: Stitt's ire toward TPS reaches new level with state audit request

As election season heats up, so do the fires currently burning under the Tulsa Public Schools kettle.

Gov. Kevin Stitt requested that State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd conduct an investigative audit of the school district. But in many ways, Stitt’s directive is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between him and TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.

It appears to be a political distraction and possible weaponization of state resources.

Stitt’s first concern came from TPS officials discovering less than $20,000 in irregularities with donated funds concerning a contractor for a recruitment and retention program. TPS officials notified law enforcement, and the district’s chief personnel officer has since resigned.

It led Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall to contact the Governor’s Office about a state investigative audit.

That kicked open the door for Stitt to expand the inquiry into federal pandemic expenditures and an allegation of a violation of House Bill 1775, which bans counseling and training on gender diversity and prohibits teaching about race and gender that make students feel “uncomfortable.”

TPS has not been accused of mismanaging pandemic funds, unlike about $8 million of the governor’s share of federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, which was overseen by Education Secretary Ryan Walters. That is under investigation by federal auditors. It is unclear if the state auditor can determine compliance with HB 1775.

Gist says she welcomes the audit.

Context here is important. TPS has been a target of the governor since the pandemic, with Stitt criticizing the district in his 2021 State of the State address for its time using distance learning.

Though TPS has been singled out, Oklahoma City Public Schools were in distance learning longer, along with the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences charter school. Western Heights closed school buildings longest in the state.

Gist pushed back, accusing Stitt of being “a bully” and failing to reach out or respond to the district’s entreaties to discuss the state’s pandemic response.

TPS is not the only entity Stitt has targeted for a state investigative audit. Not long after Byrd released a damning report on Epic Charter Schools (calling it the worst case of embezzlement of taxpayer funds in Oklahoma history and led to three arrests on racketeering complaints), Stitt requested a probe of the state Education Department.

It’s not clear what Stitt is hoping to uncover at the Education Department. But, his re-election challenger — and early critic — is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

We are all for accountability and transparency and have trust in Byrd’s integrity. Should more irregularities be found, we believe Byrd will respond ethically.

But we are concerned investigative audits are being used at politically convenient times. Public schools in general, and TPS in particular, seem to be popular punching bags at a time when other, substantial allegations of fiscal mismanagement in state government require investigative auditors’ attention.

There are real problems in Oklahoma education that need solving, like a severe teacher shortage. Let’s not lose sight of that.