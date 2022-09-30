Editorial: State owes it to taxpayers to fund completion of OKPOP

Tulsans have anticipated the opening of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture ever since the frame of the structure started going up north of downtown. But we’re now learning that the museum is far from finished and could run out of money within the next nine months.

What’s more: These financial woes are completely unnecessary, if only the state would follow through on its commitment to the project.

The museum, also known as OKPOP, was first proposed in 2008 as a place where exhibits could display the state’s many contributions to music, art, literature, film and television.

The location is prime: It stands across the street from Cain’s Ballroom and a short walk from the Tulsa Theater. As envisioned, it could be a world-class site on par with venues such as Seattle’s MoPOP, Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame.

The exhibits, plus event spaces inside the building and on its rooftop, give it the potential to be a national destination and cornerstone of the city’s lively Arts District scene.

But rising construction costs and delays caused by the pandemic have prevented OKPOP from being completed.

To date, $30 million has been spent on the museum, with $25 million coming from state-approved bonds. The city of Tulsa has contributed millions more and pledged $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Tulsa County has pledged an additional $2 million in ARPA funds.

But OKPOP’s request for state ARPA money was turned down, and lawmakers have been reluctant to provide more funding. Last session, the Legislature approved $46 million in bonds for the Oklahoma Historical Society — which oversees OKPOP — on the condition that none of it be used on the unfinished museum.

Currently, the museum is a shell of a building that’s been used for events, with just one exhibit on display. Numerous other exhibit items sit in storage for lack of funds to properly display them. OKPOP is a place loaded with possibilities but lingering in fiscal purgatory.

The danger is that OKPOP might share the fate of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, which saw its completion dragged out over two decades and its final cost soar to more than $100 million.

This doesn’t need to happen. We don’t have to wait for millionaire and billionaire philanthropists to ride to the rescue. While support from the philanthropic community is always welcome, we shouldn’t get into the habit of dependence on donor generosity.

The state now has $2.8 billion in surplus funds. Finishing OKPOP will take between $35 million and $40 million — a miniscule fraction of that surplus cash.

Going back to the story of the First Americans Museum, the potential return on investment is high — now that the Oklahoma City facility is finally open, it’s been a success.

OKPOP is a worthwhile project that needs to be completed. It checks the boxes for helping the state’s tourism industry while further priming the city for added economic development.

What’s needed now is follow-through from the state. Lawmakers committed to build OKPOP, so it’s on them to appropriate the money needed to complete it.

We tout Oklahoma values as a strength; one of those values is finishing what we start.