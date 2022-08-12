Editorial: State Education Board's vote illustrates pitfalls of HB 1775

If there is a lesson to be learned from last month’s actions by the State Board of Education, it’s that enforcement of House Bill 1775 is about as subjective — and arbitrary — as any law on the books.

In July, the board voted 4-2 to accredit Tulsa Public Schools with a warning over an alleged violation of HB 1775. Mustang Public Schools received the same treatment after that district self-reported a violation of the 2021 law.

In casting her vote on TPS, board member Estela Hernandez said she had hoped for a harsher judgment but went along with accreditation with a warning — one step above accreditation with probation — to “send a message” that violating HB 1775 would not be tolerated.

Well, message received: Even the thinnest of cases can have real consequences for schools. Putting aside feelings about TPS, this action and this process is troubling.

It started when a Memorial High School teacher alleged that a 2021 training session unfairly depicted whites in a way that would cause shame for actions in the past.

The state Department of Education said the materials used didn’t violate the law. But the agency’s general counsel, Brad Clark, claimed that audio from that session indicated a violation of the spirit, if not the letter, of HB 1775.

Board members were not shown evidence when they voted, which is concerning. Tulsa World reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton’s review of the audio revealed that a speaker read from the training materials verbatim.

If the written materials didn’t violate the law, it’s impossible to see how an exact recitation of those materials did. State board members acted anyway, despite not having reviewed any evidence.

The board vote appears to be a preordained outcome to make an example of a school district targeted by state elected officials in an election year fraught with culture war battles having little to do with improving public schools.

The majority of State Board of Education members showed that they will use the slightest hint of an allegation to punish school districts. It’s a warning to get in line with their feelings when it comes to matters on race and its role in history.

The consequences of this are extensive. HB 1775 is broadly and vaguely written, meaning enforcement is largely subjective.

More significantly, this puts a chilling effect on teachers, who may ignore subjects on American race relations out of fear. This harms education quality, keeping students from information needed to be competitive in today’s world.

Educators cannot teach American history without broaching the subject of race. What’s more, teachers need to understand the differing backgrounds of their students before stepping into the classroom. It helps them be better at their jobs.

We encourage the State Board of Education to revisit this issue in light of actual evidence. Also, lawmakers must take a hard look at HB 1775 and either repeal it or fix it. The consequences cannot be ignored.