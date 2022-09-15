Whatever economic headwinds might be battering the economy these days, they’re having little effect on Oklahomans’ appetite for gaming.

As reported in The Oklahoman, the state received $17.9 million in exclusivity fees from tribal casinos in August, a monthly record. So far this year, the state has collected $193 million, an increase of 13% over the same time period in 2021.

The state is collecting an average of $16 million a month this year, up from a monthly average of $14.3 million in 2021 and $12.4 million a month three years ago, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gambling has been a controversial subject for some time, but it was the will of the voters in 2004 to legalize it, with Oklahoma tribes given exclusivity to offer electronic slot machines and table games and the state getting a cut of the proceeds.

Since 2004, the explosive growth of gaming has given the tribes new sources of revenue that have benefited tribal members while also providing money for schools, roads and other projects for all Oklahoma residents.

Looking at these numbers, as well as the current state of relations between state government and the tribes, we see a couple of issues that are worth addressing.

First is that we need a reset in state-tribal relations. In 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt insisted that the state be given a bigger cut in tribal gaming revenues. Renegotiation of agreements is not new, but the way in which it was handled left a sour taste for tribal leaders.

Relations between the tribes and the state have been cool ever since, and it has cast a pall over other state-tribal issues, including how we should handle the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. Cooperation could have helped smooth the process, but in the current environment, those prospects are dim.

A reset is needed and would be valuable in ensuring that the state continues to benefit from its agreement with the tribes on gaming and other issues.

This dovetails into the second major issue: sports gambling.

Sports betting has exploded since the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a federal ban that prohibited it. Since the ban was lifted, $143 billion has been wagered on sports nationwide. Thirty states and the District of Columbia allow it and collectively have raked in $1.56 billion.

Neighboring states, including Colorado, Arkansas and New Mexico, have sports gambling. Kansas just legalized it. This is a growing market that has eluded Oklahoma.

Legislation was proposed to legalize it here, but it did not advance. There is an opportunity here for the state that could provide new revenue to address major needs that currently are unmet.

The issue will likely come up again, and seeing that the tribes already have expertise in gaming, it would be an easy transition to make. But that will require some trust, careful thought and no small amount of humility to make it work. Otherwise, we stand to get left behind, leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table.