Editorial: State audit of Health Department reveals careless missteps and waste. But it also is a win for transparency

The recently released investigative audit of the state Health Department produced a damning picture of corners being cut, wasted funds and an overall disregard for state laws and procedures on how public funds are spent.
But there is a silver lining for Oklahomans: Transparency won the day.
The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, which conducted a probe covering the period of September 2019 to February 2021, found that the Health Department wrongly prepaid for goods associated with protecting Oklahomans during the COVID-19 pandemic, a violation of the state constitution.
Furthermore, the state has yet to receive $5.4 million of the items it bought – a glaring lack of controls concerning purchases made at the pandemic’s onset.
Auditors also criticized the state for keeping sloppy records on those purchases, and noted that the state health commissioner, not the secretary of health, should have been given the authority to oversee those purchases.
Auditors noted that the Health Department didn’t have adequate safeguards in place to handle procurement issues during an emergency, “greatly increasing the state’s risk for fraud, waste, and loss of funds.”
Other payments and actions drew scrutiny: $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees, despite lacking legal authority to do so, and a $750,000 sole-source contract being awarded instead of seeking a competitive bid.
In the latter case, the reasoning for that action leaned more on the vendor's “personal rapport with the leadership team” than justifiable expedience - harkening to images of backroom dealings and a good ol' boy network.
Last week, the Tulsa World requested the audit findings from the state auditor. Earlier, state Attorney General John O’Connor told The Frontier his office would not release the audit after the online news site requested it under the Open Records Act.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd – whose office conducted the probe – chose transparency.
“Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it – they should get to see it,” Byrd said.
Byrd didn’t just make the report available to the media; she had it published online for anyone to see.
The audit exposed missteps and costly errors that occurred at the Health Department. We applaud Byrd not only for her office’s work in revealing those deficiencies, but also for making sure Oklahomans were told the truth about what happened.
To his credit, Gov. Kevin Stitt acknowledged the problems detailed in the audit.
“Looking back today, we can acknowledge that there were technical errors while still knowing we did everything we could to protect citizens of this state during an unimaginable time,” Stitt said.
That said, it is critical that he and his leadership team look back on these findings and conclude that state procurement procedures are in place for a reason: to spend public funds wisely and to guard against abuse.
Furthermore, our elected officials should embrace transparency, even if doing so causes temporary embarrassment. It’s much better to come clean quickly and fix the problems than hide from the accountability that state law and Oklahoma taxpayers demand.