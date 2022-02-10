Editorial: State audit of Health Department reveals careless missteps and waste. But it also is a win for transparency

Other payments and actions drew scrutiny: $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees, despite lacking legal authority to do so, and a $750,000 sole-source contract being awarded instead of seeking a competitive bid.

In the latter case, the reasoning for that action leaned more on the vendor's “personal rapport with the leadership team” than justifiable expedience - harkening to images of backroom dealings and a good ol' boy network.

Last week, the Tulsa World requested the audit findings from the state auditor. Earlier, state Attorney General John O’Connor told The Frontier his office would not release the audit after the online news site requested it under the Open Records Act.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd – whose office conducted the probe – chose transparency.

“Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it – they should get to see it,” Byrd said.

Byrd didn’t just make the report available to the media; she had it published online for anyone to see.