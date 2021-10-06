Editorial: Staffing crisis in Oklahoma prisons needs more permanent fix

With pay that low for the rigors of that kind of job, it’s no wonder DOC is having a hard time with recruitment and retention. And the dangers are magnified when prisons aren’t adequately staffed.

Funding prisons is never at the top of anyone’s priority list. The prison system was allocated $531 million, or about 7% of the state’s total budget, for this fiscal year.

The state has a responsibility to uphold the civil rights of its prisoners, give them a chance at rehabilitation and make sure those who are watching over them are well-equipped, well-trained and highly motivated to keep Oklahoma’s prisons as safe and secure as possible.

That’s going to take improved and ongoing investment starting with its frontline workers. They need better pay, and we need more of them.

That doesn’t mean funding should come at the expense of criminal justice reform measures approved by Oklahoma voters or from other efforts to decrease the state’s incarceration rates. Far from it.

Oklahoma must find ways to keep people from prison, especially for nonviolent offenses. It will improve the lives of people who need treatment, working conditions for DOC officers and rehabilitation for those incarcerated.