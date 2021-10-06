Editorial: Staffing crisis in Oklahoma prisons needs more permanent fix

Recent revelations about the staffing challenges faced by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections illustrate a looming crisis in the state’s prison system.
As reported by Oklahoma Watch, the DOC had 387 fully funded corrections officer positions that were vacant. Poor morale, difficult working conditions and too much required overtime — not to mention low pay — have contributed to this crisis.
Having so many vacancies leaves the state’s prisons woefully and dangerously understaffed.
The state has taken action, at least to a degree. Thanks to $8 million appropriated in House Bill 2908, new hires are being given a $2,500 signing bonus, and officers working in critically understaffed facilities are receiving a temporary $1.50 per hour raise. The raise will last as long as the staffing shortage persists.
While we applaud the actions of lawmakers and state officials to provide these incentives, it is only a temporary solution. Correctional officers start out a $15.74 an hour — not quite $33,000 a year. Pay increases through time, eventually reaching $17.35 an hour (about $36,000 annually) after 18 months.
With pay that low for the rigors of that kind of job, it’s no wonder DOC is having a hard time with recruitment and retention. And the dangers are magnified when prisons aren’t adequately staffed.
Funding prisons is never at the top of anyone’s priority list. The prison system was allocated $531 million, or about 7% of the state’s total budget, for this fiscal year.
The state has a responsibility to uphold the civil rights of its prisoners, give them a chance at rehabilitation and make sure those who are watching over them are well-equipped, well-trained and highly motivated to keep Oklahoma’s prisons as safe and secure as possible.
That’s going to take improved and ongoing investment starting with its frontline workers. They need better pay, and we need more of them.
That doesn’t mean funding should come at the expense of criminal justice reform measures approved by Oklahoma voters or from other efforts to decrease the state’s incarceration rates. Far from it.
Oklahoma must find ways to keep people from prison, especially for nonviolent offenses. It will improve the lives of people who need treatment, working conditions for DOC officers and rehabilitation for those incarcerated.
The DOC population has gone down in the past five years, though its rate is at No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 1 for women. Even with shrinking inmate numbers, the staffing crisis festers.
Risks of deteriorating security, violence and court intervention will cast a shadow over the state until the patch-up solutions end and more meaningful, ongoing measures are taken.
