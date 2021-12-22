Editorial: Staffing challenges at TPD will require innovative thinking

The Tulsa Police Department, like many police agencies, is facing serious staffing challenges, and word from Police Chief Wendell Franklin is that it’s not going to get better any time soon.

The warning contains more than a dire prediction from the city’s top law officer. It also cries out for innovative thinking when it comes to keeping Tulsa’s police force at full strength.

Policing has grown more difficult in recent years. A national outcry over police shootings in several American communities gave rise to protests and stern questioning from the public about how police interact with the public.

Tulsa hasn’t just seen a butterfly effect from this. A number of local officer-involved shootings, including that of Terence Crutcher in 2016, brought the issue to the forefront.

Blowback from these events have contributed to officer attrition.