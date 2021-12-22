Editorial: Staffing challenges at TPD will require innovative thinking

The Tulsa Police Department, like many police agencies, is facing serious staffing challenges, and word from Police Chief Wendell Franklin is that it’s not going to get better any time soon.
The warning contains more than a dire prediction from the city’s top law officer. It also cries out for innovative thinking when it comes to keeping Tulsa’s police force at full strength.
Policing has grown more difficult in recent years. A national outcry over police shootings in several American communities gave rise to protests and stern questioning from the public about how police interact with the public.
Tulsa hasn’t just seen a butterfly effect from this. A number of local officer-involved shootings, including that of Terence Crutcher in 2016, brought the issue to the forefront.
Blowback from these events have contributed to officer attrition.
Making matters worse are the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress caused by the outbreak has led to an increase in mental health crises, some of which land squarely in the lap of patrol officers.
A cyberattack that affected the department’s electronic records thrust an even greater workload on officers, as documentation had to revert to paper records until the city’s computerized recordkeeping can be restored.
These factors, plus the overall stresses that come with police work, have led to a wave of retirements and departures, and a short-staffed Police Department is working that much harder to cope with increasing demands.
The city has stemmed the tide with retention bonuses and a pay raise. The department also plans to graduate three, 30-person police academies per year to keep up with attrition.
But Franklin warns that these solutions probably won’t keep pace with Police Department departures. This risks turning into a vicious cycle.
Recruitment has been a problem, with Franklin noting that many applicants are rejected through background checks.
Fresh recruits will help, but they are months away from being ready to go on patrol once completing the academy.
Retention will remain challenging as the stresses and traumas experienced by officers pile up to the point where staying in the profession is deemed too taxing.
Given these obstacles, TPD will need to find more innovative solutions.
Are there specific communities that might be fertile grounds for recruits? Can TPD work more closely with area colleges and universities to promote law enforcement as a post-graduation career?
And are there things TPD can do to regularly check up on and bolster the mental health of its officers before they burn out?
We commend the city and TPD for its efforts to strengthen the department in the face of serious challenges. But given the expected crisis to come, any lasting solutionsa will require “outside-the-box” thinking.
