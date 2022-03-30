Editorial: Shawna Keller's school board, classroom experience makes her best choice for TPS District 4

Shawna Keller, Tulsa Public Schools’ current District 4 school board representative, brings a strong dose of on-the-job experience and the perspective of an educator, and we believe she is worthy of re-election.

The District 4 seat represents Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and East Central High School.

Keller is a fourth-generation resident of east Tulsa and a graduate of East Central High School. She is on the board of directors for the East Central Alumni Association. Her familiarity with District 4 comes from a lifetime of experience living there, and her son attends Disney Elementary School. Keller is clearly invested in her community.

Keller’s professional experience also gives her critical insight into what TPS confronts every day. Since 2006, she’s been a teacher at Ram Academy, an alternative school in the Owasso school district.

This classroom experience gives her insight into the realities of educating Tulsa children. Keller understands the challenges facing teachers and students and brings that knowledge to her dealings with other board members and the district’s administration.

In her eight years on the board, District 4 – in one of the fastest-growing parts of the city – has evolved. Her time and experience provides perspective on where TPS generally and District 4 specifically have been and where they need to go.

Keller says one of the biggest problems confronting TPS is low test scores. Those struggles were amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced district leaders to implement distance learning while coming up with strategies to return to in-person classes.

The pandemic derailed some of the test score gains TPS had previously made, and Keller has said she wants to get the district back on track.

She also understands that the board is also navigating wave after wave of new education regulations coming from the state Legislature. These efforts have made the job of teaching children more difficult, Keller said. She notes that more needs to be done to recruit and retain teachers.

Keller’s opponent is E’Lena Ashley, a U.S. Army veteran and a parent of three, who has said her main concerns are improving test scores and conducting a forensic audit of Tulsa Public Schools. She also wants to see how teachers can be better supported by the district.

As TPS emerges from the difficulties arising from the pandemic, the district needs a steady hand that has time on the job as well as a strong background in the community and in the classroom. Keller checks these boxes, and we’d urge District 4 voters to cast their ballots for her on April 5.

