Editorial: Sense or urgency needed to address deteriorating dams

Oklahoma is experiencing a problem in one of its key infrastructure sectors, and that problem is only growing.

Reporting from the Tulsa World’s Curtis Killman shows that the number of Oklahoma dams that are rated poor or worse has nearly tripled since 2019, going from 13 to 35.

The dams in question are located in areas where loss of life is probable in the event of a failure. Of these, 14 are in the Tulsa area.

Of particular concern is the dam at Lake Carl Blackwell, just west of Stillwater. The dam impounds Stillwater Creek and has the largest lake in the state with a dam rated in poor condition.

A failure of the Lake Carl Blackwell dam would be disastrous for Stillwater, as that community is located downstream from the lake.

Most of Oklahoma’s nearly 5,000 dams are old, built in the 1960s and 1970s. Lake Carl Blackwell’s dam was built in 1937.

All this points toward substantial state infrastructure that is aging — and deteriorating.

We’ve been down this path before with state roads and bridges. In 2005, more than 6,500 bridges in the state were deemed structurally deficient or worse.

A comprehensive plan to fix that problem has since cut that number to just over 2,000, with more work on the way. While the job isn’t done, significant progress has been made, and Oklahoma’s roads are safer for it.

Oklahoma should consider a similar approach to its dams. While the number of dams in poor condition does not make up a large percentage of the state’s inventory, it is alarming that the number has accelerated so quickly in such a short time.

Downstream flooding caused by a dam failure could wipe out roads, bridges, homes and businesses. More importantly, such flooding can kill.

The problem is more common than most realize. Since 1980, the U.S. averages 24 dam failures per year. Of these, just under 4% end with one or more fatalities.

Oklahoma has had 16 dam failures in its history; none has been fatal.

Fortunately, this is a time when upgrading infrastructure has become much more feasible. In the past, undergoing such repairs was often set aside because of expense. Such deferred maintenance led to the bridge crisis Oklahoma experienced years back, as well as concerns over Tulsa’s levees.

Federal infrastructure money is available now, and ensuring that our dams are secure and safe is as important as any other infrastructure need. Lakes created by our dams provide drinking water, flood control and recreation, among other services.

It would be far more preferable to address these needs now rather than wait until dozens more dams are added to the list of projects needing repair. Safeguarding valuable infrastructure should spur action, and preventing loss of life and property should add to that sense of urgency.

