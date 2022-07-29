Editorial: Senate panel wrong to criticize Pentagon's anti-extremist efforts

By a narrow vote, the Senate Armed Services Committee managed to send the wrong message about combating extremism in the military.

In advancing the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Senate Republicans and one independent on the committee approved issuing a report with the bill advising the Defense Department to end its efforts to identify and prevent extremism within the armed services.

The report says, “Spending additional time and resources to combat exceptionally rare instances of extremism in the military is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, and should be discontinued by the Department of Defense immediately.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the committee, added, “We need to balance the size of the problem with the investment we make in dealing with it.”

The senators are correct in stating that extremist incidents in the military are rare. Of the 2 million people currently serving, the Pentagon reported in 2021 that there were 294 allegations of extremism, 281 investigations and 92 instances where action was taken. Also, there were 83 referrals to civilian law enforcement agencies.

But the amount of time and resources the Pentagon spends on rooting out extremism isn’t a financial boondoggle. The Pentagon’s Countering Extremist Activity Working Group spent $500,000 last year. That’s barely a vapor in the bucket of the proposed $847 billion the Armed Services Committee wants for defense.

Additionally, the time active duty members spend on anti-extremist programs is just two hours per year.

The Pentagon’s working group acknowledged this rarity but warned of the effect, saying, “Even the actions of a few can have an outsized impact on unit cohesion, morale and readiness.”

In December, a group of Republican lawmakers – including Sen. James Lankford – wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, voicing fears that the Pentagon will “target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist (sic) ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’”

It should be noted why the working group was created in the first place. The Pentagon became concerned about extremism shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Among those charged with crimes connected to the violence that day, dozens of people were current or former military personnel, accounting for 17% of those charged.

Extremism in the military and among veterans has been cited in other attacks, the worst of which Oklahomans know well: the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Timothy McVeigh, who carried out the bombing, and co-conspirators Terry Nichols and Michael Fortier were radicalized veterans of the U.S. Army. They met while in the service.

The pushback on the Pentagon’s work seems to be more about fighting so-called “wokeness” for headlines than helping military readiness. We hope lawmakers recognize the dangers that extremism in the military poses to the country and will support efforts to root it out.

Featured video: