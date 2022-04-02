Editorial: Secrecy over OHP's fatal pursuits will only prolong the problem

The cloud of secrecy that continues to shroud the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s review into fatal accidents involving its officers in vehicle pursuits is preventing a clear view of how effective — and dangerous — current agency protocols are.

As detailed in a recent story by reporter Corey Jones, vehicle pursuits have too often ended in the deaths of people who weren’t involved in the chase. Lanice Dade, 31, and her 12-year-old daughter, Camyea, died when the driver of a pickup that was reportedly stolen fled from a trooper and crashed into Dade’s SUV.

Getting the details of the 2021 crash have proven elusive. The Department of Public Safety didn’t respond to the World’s open records request, and the agency’s commissioner has rebuffed interview requests. Emailed questions have gone unanswered.

Pursuit records viewed by a reporter were furnished by a law firm representing the family of Dade and her daughter.

Their deaths are part of a trend. In five years, 15 OHP pursuits have led to the deaths of 18 people. Eight of those killed were not eluding drivers. Five were motorists not involved in the pursuit.

One of those uninvolved drivers was killed on her way to church. Another driver died on the way to work.

In all but one of these incidents, stolen property or traffic violations were the crimes that prompted the pursuits. In one case, the crime involved a stolen bottle of liquor.

For perspective, Oklahoma had the fifth-worst U.S. ranking for pursuit-related deaths in the years 2016-19.

The records that the World has seen were furnished under the weight of litigation against DPS. A lawsuit was dropped once the records were supplied.

We understand that state troopers are given extensive training concerning pursuits. Split-second decisions are made in the field when troopers are confronted by criminal activity and suspects fleeing possible arrest. Few professions are as difficult and consequential as law enforcement.

Fleeing suspects bear the ultimate responsibility for these deaths.

But it’s clear that OHP has a problem with pursuits ending in fatalities, one of which ended in the death of one of their own. The guiding principle must be the sanctity of human life.

The urge to protect officers in these cases is strong. Aside from the vagueness of pursuit policies and opaqueness of investigations, we don’t know if troopers involved in these deaths are subjected to correction. No troopers have been disciplined in any of the 15 fatal pursuits noted earlier.

We believe solutions can surface when pursuit policies and the incidents in question are seen in the light of day. Public scrutiny begets accountability. Accountability hones policies and an agency’s culture to prevent future tragedies.

What’s needed is a higher threshold for which crimes prompt a pursuit, specific guidelines on when a pursuit must be discontinued, clear guidance on what actions are permissible or prohibited during chases, and for leadership to ensure that troopers adhere to policies.

But we won’t know what these are until a thorough, transparent and data-driven process gets underway. Otherwise, we are bound to see more needless deaths.

