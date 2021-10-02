Editorial: Schools with mask buy-in from parents showing low COVID spread

After all the heated rhetoric and debate about school mask mandates, it appears most parents are buying into the new rules, effectively suppressing COVID-19 spread.
Tulsa Public Schools, which has a mask requirement with opt-out provisions, reports an astoundingly low number of exemptions — 155 as of last week, less than 1% of the student population. The Union district has a higher number of students opting out but still only about 6% of the total.
Other Tulsa-area suburban districts have higher exemption rates, going up to about 17% in Jenks and 28% in Claremore, as reported by writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
But the trend shows a vast majority of parents choosing to work with educators to blunt the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
These efforts, plus vaccinations of students who are eligible for the shot, are helping stem the surge of the delta variant, which burned hot through Oklahoma during the summer. New cases are falling, a welcome sign with the winter months not too far away.
It’s not time, yet, to ease prevention efforts.
School classrooms have become among the highest-risk settings in Tulsa County for COVID-19 spread, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
“It’s hard to social distance in those (classroom) settings,” said Kelly VanBuskirk, the Health Department’s COVID-19 response incident commander.
This is of particular concern because the delta variant affects youths more seriously than the previous infectious strains do. Of new hospital admissions for COVID-19, patients age 4 and younger account for 6.7% of the total.
At schools, children are not the only ones at risk. They can become infected and take the disease home to siblings, parents, grandparents and neighbors.
Among the districts, TPS stands out for how well it has contained the virus spread.
TPS is the largest district in the area, with about 32,000 students. It reports only 57 confirmed cases and 354 exposures as of Thursday. That is less than 1% of the student body.
It’s clear the firm stance TPS officials took on mask rules and the cooperation among parents and students have mitigated what could have been super-spreader environments.
Not all districts are collecting and distributing this information. TPS deserves credit for its transparency, including how it puts the information online.
This can serve as a lesson to other districts struggling with outbreaks. The data show these prevention tools work, and cooperation between parents and school staff result in safer classrooms.