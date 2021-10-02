Editorial: Schools with mask buy-in from parents showing low COVID spread

“It’s hard to social distance in those (classroom) settings,” said Kelly VanBuskirk, the Health Department’s COVID-19 response incident commander.

This is of particular concern because the delta variant affects youths more seriously than the previous infectious strains do. Of new hospital admissions for COVID-19, patients age 4 and younger account for 6.7% of the total.

At schools, children are not the only ones at risk. They can become infected and take the disease home to siblings, parents, grandparents and neighbors.

Among the districts, TPS stands out for how well it has contained the virus spread.

TPS is the largest district in the area, with about 32,000 students. It reports only 57 confirmed cases and 354 exposures as of Thursday. That is less than 1% of the student body.

It’s clear the firm stance TPS officials took on mask rules and the cooperation among parents and students have mitigated what could have been super-spreader environments.

Not all districts are collecting and distributing this information. TPS deserves credit for its transparency, including how it puts the information online.