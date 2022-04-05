Editorial: SB 2 an unnecessary and potentially harmful mistake

With the signing of Senate Bill 2 into law, we can foresee two things happening. One is that it won’t create much, if any, positive change. But it likely will further marginalize an already vulnerable part of our population.

SB 2, dubbed the Save Women’s Sports Act, prohibits those who are assigned “male” at birth from participating in female sports as transgender athletes.

The bill was written under the guise of preserving fairness in athletic competition. Youths who transition in their teens are thought to carry over many of the male biological traits that could provide an edge in girls sports.

But this issue has already been addressed. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association crafted a policy on this matter, and it is thorough. The policy takes into consideration such things as testosterone levels, hormone therapy and transitioning timelines, all of which must be documented.

The OSSAA policy has been on the books since 2015. Association officials say it has yet to be invoked.

Given the existence of this policy and the absence of its need thus far, SB 2 appears to be nothing more than a high-profile election year political stunt. But it is a stunt that could have serious consequences.

Teen suicide has been a serious issue for some time. Mental health among younger Oklahomans has rightly been identified as a high priority among educators and mental health professionals.

Among youths, LGBTQ teens are more prone to suicide than their peers. Among trans youth, an alarming 86% are at suicidal risk.

These figures gave Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, pause when that state’s legislature passed a measure similar to Oklahoma’s SB 2.

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few,” Cox said, noting that just four trans kids played sports in Utah, and only one of them in girls sports. “I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”

Utah lawmakers overrode Cox’s veto.

There was no such drama in Oklahoma. State lawmakers handily passed SB 2, and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it in a high-profile ceremony at the state Capitol last week.

“To us in Oklahoma, it is just common sense,” Stitt said while flanked by a number of school-age girls and adult supporters.

Common sense would have recognized that the OSSAA already has a mechanism in place to maintain a fair playing field, and it would also recognize that such a public endorsement of SB 2 sends an unmistakable message to trans youths and their parents.

That message: They are being singled out yet again, this time with the full weight of Oklahoma’s government.

