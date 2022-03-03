Editorial: SB 1447 would weaken Oklahoma school board accountability, transparency

A bill making its way through the state Senate seeks to strip down state requirements for educating school board members on their responsibilities as public officials. For many reasons, we think this legislation needs to be scrapped.

Senate Bill 1447 aims to weaken a number of training benchmarks school board members must fulfill upon taking office.

As of now, board members are required to take 12 hours of instruction over 15 months on issues such as school finance, the Open Meeting Act and education law.

The bill, proposed by state Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, would take that number down to just three hours over six months.

Additionally, SB 1447 would take the teeth out of existing laws concerning school board member training. As of now, school board minutes must reflect members’ successful completion of training, and for those who do not complete it in time, their seats are declared vacant.

These provisions, among others, would be eliminated if SB 1447 becomes law.

In terms of ensuring board members’ compliance with the law, SB 1447 would require school districts to post online records of board members’ completion of training; the state would be relieved of any record keeping or follow-up on the matter. Continuing education requirements would also be eliminated.

There are good reasons why school board member training requirements exist. The vast majority of school board members come into office with little to no experience in government. Even fewer have working knowledge of education law, school finance or the state Open Meeting Act.

All these subjects are crucial to governing a school district, and missteps can led to legal liabilities for school districts and individual school board members. Turning these education requirements into something akin to an occasional seminar will not better equip incoming public servants.

Legislation that weakens government accountability does no one any favors. In this case, SB 1447 could expose school boards and school board members to legal troubles.

More importantly, SB 1447 could heighten the possibility that real harm could occur at school districts whose leaders are ill-equipped and ill-informed on issues crucial to managing the education of Oklahoma’s children.

As a rule, we favor legislation that enhances accountability and openness in government. SB 1447 aims to do the opposite and would ultimately harm the state’s public school system.

Legislative leaders should do our school board members, educators and children a favor and dump this bill.

